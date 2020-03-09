Conversant Wealth Management Is Latest Firm Opting for Partnered Independence with Sanctuary Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, proudly welcomes Conversant Wealth Management, based in Danville, California to its growing network of advisory firms. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network covers 12 states and includes more than 33 partner firms with over $9.0 billion in assets under advisement.

"We already have a strong presence in California and the addition of Conversant Wealth Management to the Sanctuary network is in total alignment with our aggressive growth strategy," explained Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Our open architecture platform will give them the tools they need to forge deeper and more meaningful relationships with their clients. At the same time, Sanctuary will help them continue to grow their business both organically and through strategic acquisitions."

Led by founders Jeremy Niederstadt, CFP, ChFC, CPFA and Jeffrey S. Courtemanche, Conversant Wealth Management advises on more than $255 million in client assets. This is the second of Merrill Lynch's California teams to choose partnered independence with Sanctuary and the fourth Sanctuary team in the state overall.

"In both my career and in my personal life, I've always gotten a tremendous thrill from helping others succeed," says Jeremy Niederstadt, Co-Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor, Conversant Wealth Management. "By partnering with Sanctuary, I'm in a much better position to help my clients reach their goals through smart planning and sound asset management."

"We try to help our clients achieve the best in every aspect their lives. As an independent firm, we have the freedom and flexibility to provide a better set of choices that will help them achieve their goals," adds Jeff Courtemanche, Co-Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor, Conversant Wealth Management. "By partnering with Sanctuary, we get outstanding back-office support, access to industry-leading resources, economies of scale, and best practices from a peer group of elite advisors who share our passion for serving our clients."

"Advisors like Jeremy and Jeff, who have that entrepreneurial hunger, want to be free from the corporate restrictions that have prevented them from providing the level of service and the range of choices their clients deserve," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "They want more control over their own businesses and they want to build a legacy. Sanctuary gives them that opportunity."

In addition to Founders/Senior Wealth Advisors Niederstadt and Courtemanche the Conversant Wealth Management team also includes wealth advisor Patrick Kim and client service associate Marina Bauk. The firm offers a full range of financial planning and investment management services focused on diversification and asset allocation to create a customized portfolio for each client.

As a Sanctuary Wealth Partner Firm, Conversant Wealth is able to leverage best-in-class technology, complete operational infrastructure support and an open architecture environment that allows for access to an unrestricted array of investment vehicles, including unique opportunities available only through the Sanctuary Wealth network of partner firms.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite, top-performing advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices, and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service each client deserves. Creating an ecosystem of partnered independence, Sanctuary provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses all designed to empower each partner firm to achieve their full potential.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network covers 12 states and includes more than 33 partner firms with over $9.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Capital Markets, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

