Fabletics and Tommy John Sign with Southlake Town Square

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southlake Town Square's enviable retailer mix continues to capture national attention. After successfully launching the first-ever Market by Macy's concept, Southlake Town Square is excited to announce the addition of two more high-profile brands to its lifestyle offerings. Well-known retailers Fabletics and Tommy John are signed new leases to join Southlake Town Square's exciting line-up of emerging and sought-after brands.

"Our mission is the same today as it was from the beginning -- create a place where people want to be while providing them with the best selection of retailers, restaurants and entertainment," said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director – western division with Retail Properties of America, Inc. ("RPAI"), owner and operator of Southlake Town Square. "While we are flattered by the national attention, our goal hasn't changed. We are committed to offering our guests the kind of experience they can't find elsewhere. That approach has ensured the success of our existing brands, and has captivated the attention of the best new concepts in retail and dining."

Fabletics, the innovative active-lifestyle brand co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, offers stylish, premium active wear for women and men at an accessible price point. The Southlake Town Square store will incorporate a proprietary technology for a signature Fabletics in-store shopping experience. Shoppers will be able to interact with a user interface that will allow them to request a different size or color, check stock and receive styling tips without ever leaving the fitting room. Each store is also equipped with point-of-sale devices that allow Fabletics associates to help customers shop the website and arrange for shipping of products directly to their doorstep. Just like the online shopping experience, in stores, customers can choose to shop through the Fabletics Flexible VIP membership program or at regular retail prices. This will be the first Tarrant County location for the brand, which is expected to open this year at 110 State Street in a 2,077-square-foot space next to Corner Bakery.

Also opening in the Square this year will be Tommy John, the comfort-focused lifestyle brand committed to solving the problems men and women have with their underwear and apparel. Tommy John was founded in 2008 by Tom Patterson, a former medical device salesman. Frustrated by the discomfort of wearing traditional men's underwear, socks and undershirts in his life on the road, he set out to redesign men's base layers from scratch with a focus on fabric, fit and function. "No Adjustment Needed" is Tommy John's slogan, reflecting the brand's commitment to comfort. Tommy John has expanded its product offering to include women's underwear and apparel, made with the same dedication to fabric, fit and function. This is the first DFW-area location for the growing brand (and sixth retail location), which will take up residence in Southlake Town Square in a 1,925-square-foot space at 1440 Main Street, across from LUSH, when it opens in the fall.

After extensive research, Southlake Town Square was selected by retail giant Macy's as the first location for its brand-new concept, Market by Macy's, which opened February 6 in an 18,945-square-foot space at 321 State Street. The narrative-driven, highly-curated experiential retail concept revolves around a store design where shoppers can dine, drink, learn and relax while enjoying access to core brands in an elevated, easy-to-shop format. Inside Market by Macy's, the café Herald offers local beers, wine, and bites, and an "apothecary," Getchell's, named after Macy's first female employee, puts a unique spin on beauty by arranging products based on need rather than brand.

"By working closely with our retailers, we are able to promote their brand in a way that complements the legacy we have established here in the Square," Liz Barth, marketing director for Southlake Town Square, said. "It's an honor to partner with some of the best brands in retail and to be a part of the team that is helping to bring their customer experience to life right here."

L Makeup Institute selected Southlake Town Square as the site of its first school outside of their Las Vegas headquarters. The 15,000-square-foot space at 112 State Street is the location of the nation's most recognized names in makeup and special effects artistry education. L Makeup Institute will offer a first-of-its-kind, accredited educational experience to students in Texas starting in March. In addition to the school, L Makeup Cosmetics Store, located on the first floor, will offer more than 40 professional makeup brands, air brush, body painting, and special effects makeup for shoppers to access, as well as a talented team of professionally trained artists for special occasion makeup applications, lessons for the everyday person, and group classes.

"We are pleased to offer ideal locations for both Market by Macy's and L Makeup Institute," noted Kasal. "We continue to attract first-in-market concepts and enjoy integrating fresh ideas into the mix."

About Southlake Town Square

Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Southlake, Texas, Southlake Town Square is owned and operated by a subsidiary of RPAI. This 130-acre, open-air, mixed-use development boasts more than 120 specialty retail shops and restaurants, including the first Market by Macy's in the country, Apple, Madewell, Anthropologie, lululemon and Sephora, a 14-screen Harkins Theatre, an upscale urban Hilton Hotel, offices, city and county government buildings, a U.S. Post Office and residential brownstones. To learn more, please visit SouthlakeTownSquare.com or call 817-329-5566. Connect socially with Southlake Town Square online via its Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned 104 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

