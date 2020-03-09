Radiologex® Implements Maximum User Auth Security for Innovative Healthcare Industry Software

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiologex® (or RDEE - pronounced Ar-Dee) announced this week that it has partnered with Trusona®, the pioneering leader of password-less authentication, for its new all-inclusive software for medical doctors, healthcare professionals and healthcare companies. Radiologex is the world's first and only, one-stop software ecosystem exclusively for the healthcare industry, powered by blockchain technology – and now protected by the highest level of security. Radiologex management says its product is especially relevant in light of the current novel coronavirus crisis and other health emergencies where the speed, efficiency and confidentiality of communications and data transmission is paramount.

Radiologex is a real-time productivity, collaboration and information resource available via portable device-based app or via the web. Its advanced user-authentication technology and built-in KYC (Know Your Customer) includes a state-of-the-art username-less and password-less authentication option that was developed by Trusona – the world leader in the field that holds some of the largest financial services and healthcare companies as clients.

"Compromised credentials are responsible for over 80 percent of breaches. Trusona's mission is to thwart cybercrime by eliminating static credentials from the user experience," said Ori Eisen, founder and CEO, Trusona. "Radiologex has set the bar high for security within its product and we integrated our stringent cutting-edge safeguards into their software engine for them."

"The recent appearance of novel coronavirus, and the very real possibility of a pandemic, is illuminating the need for a one-stop instant communications platform dedicated for the healthcare industry that is also equipped with a full suite of relevant services and productivity-enhancing tools, allowing healthcare professionals to carry out various tasks in the most efficient manner when timing is critical. Yet in providing such services, Radiologex does not want to sacrifice security. Secure and safe transmission of information will always remain a top priority for Radiologex," said John-Kiyo Smith, CEO, Radiologex. "Trusona is the only company anywhere in the world that can provide technological solutions that meet our strict standards for security. We are confident our partnership will foster trust and peace of mind among Radiologex customers and is a natural fit with our game-changing platform."

Radiologex is the industry's first and only Web 3.0 solution, encompassing: productivity tools; clinical information systems; medical imaging processing and storage; entire payment settlement and lending/finance systems; medical supplies, devices and equipment sales and repair services; content on demand; and a dedicated online community. The Radiologex team is comprised of experienced professionals with diverse backgrounds including medical physicians, healthcare service providers (e.g., radiology), and information systems and software developers with blockchain and distributed ledger technology expertise.

"The healthcare industry is highly vulnerable to security breaches and transactional bottlenecks, negatively affecting patient care, including critical care logistics, from start to finish. Radiologex solves for all of that in one easy-to-use platform with safety and speed built in as the vanguard, and partnering with Trusona only serves to enhance these capabilities," stressed Radiologex co-founder George Tyler.

"I headed a study with our team to uncover the primary pain-points experienced by the healthcare industry associated with the SARS epidemic of 2002, which is a scaled-down version of what we are currently experiencing with this COVID-19 event. The primary pain-point we discovered was the unavailability of a streamlined and dedicated communications platform among healthcare providers, which substantially hindered their ability to determine optimal courses of action in a time-efficient manner. There was a dearth of communication amongst healthcare providers, large and small, including all levels of government, that was highly uncoordinated, leading to misinformation and contradictory information being disseminated to the public," he explained. "RDEE's messenger module solves for this by offering the only available real-time, dual end encrypted, user KYC'd solution for the entire healthcare industry and even governments, with Trusona technology serving as the gateway for seamless yet ultra-secure access from anywhere. Healthcare professionals will no longer be required to physically be at their respective organizations or login via a cumbersome VPN process on their laptops to establish wide-ranging communications channel with their colleagues. With Radiologex and Trusona technology, they can now establish unlimited communications channels instantly, from any portable device or web portal, from anywhere in the world, all without remembering a username or password. It will literally be that easy."

"The second major pain-point we discovered was the unfortunate price-gouging of prized medical goods, services, and products essential to containment, which would be subdued by RDEE's marketplace and service-on-demand modules, providing real-time global-verified product and vendor authenticity, as well as instant, borderless, transactional capacity that can get these goods and services where they need to be with never-before-seen efficiency and swiftness, thanks in no small part to secure ease of access facilitated by Trusona," added Tyler.

Radiologex's technology is utility patent-pending and has been tested and certified by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology of the U.S. Department of Human and Health Services. The platform is available, with free-to-use capacities, worldwide for all users in April 2020. For more information about the product, go to www.radiologex.com, @Radiologex on Twitter and /RadiologexOfficialGroup on Telegram. Or send an email to Launch@radiologex.com.

