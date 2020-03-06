Jefferson Health, Independence Blue Cross sign value-based contract to promote population health

PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Health and Independence Blue Cross (Independence) have announced the signing of a value-based contract that aims to improve care delivery and lower the cost of health care for patients across the Philadelphia region. The collaborative approach builds upon Jefferson Health's involvement in the Independence Facilitated Health Networks (FHN) model and emphasizes both organizations' commitment to work together to transform the way health care is designed, delivered, and experienced so members and patients can lead healthier lives.

Metrics of the program target both the total quality and cost of care, with an emphasis on population health and prevention. Quality measures for physicians include disease screening and management, medication adherence, discharge follow up, and member satisfaction.

"Included in the new agreement is the creation of a joint value committee, which represents clinical and administrative leadership from both organizations to identify and act on opportunities that improve access to well-coordinated, high-quality, and affordable health care in accordance with our commitment to transform the experience our members have when seeking care," said Richard L. Snyder, MD, Executive Vice President of Facilitated Health Networks and Chief Medical Officer for Independence.

"As we move into the future, it is vital that we invest more deeply in reducing costs of care while improving outcomes, so screening and prevention become more integrated in our care," said Jefferson Health President Bruce A. Meyer. MD. MBA. "Our ultimate goal is creating healthier communities, addressing social determinants of health, and improving lives. Aligning reimbursement models with that mission enhances our ability to address the profound health disparities in our communities."

Independence is the leading health insurer in the region and with its affiliates serves nearly 8 million people nationwide. In the Greater Philadelphia region, many Independence members seek care at one or multiple sites within Jefferson Health, which includes 14 hospitals and more than 40 outpatient centers across Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

Jefferson Health joined the Independence FHN model in September 2017. The model allows members and patients to interact with a caring team of professionals regardless of whether they are at home, in the hospital or another setting. This approach aims to improve clinical outcomes no matter where a patient is receiving care, preventing avoidable readmissions and reducing care costs.

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson's dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 14 hospitals (seven are Magnet®-designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence), more than 40 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. For 2019-2020, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals is ranked among the nation's best hospitals in eight specialities by U.S. News & World Report. Jefferson Health's mission is to improve the lives of patients in the communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable, compassionate care.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. With our affiliates, we serve nearly 8 million people nationwide. For more than 80 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit www.ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/ibx and on Twitter at @ibx. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

