UM Named Agency of Record for Shinola

NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global marketing and media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced it has been named media Agency of Record in the U.S. for Shinola®, the luxury design brand with an unwavering commitment to crafting products that are built to last. UM will take on all strategy, planning, buying, research, and data and analytics media duties across the U.S. for the Detroit-based brand.

"We've been growing our relationship with the Shinola team for some time and are thrilled to officially welcome this great American brand to the family," said Scott Russell, President, Central Region, UM and Chief Operating Officer, Mediabrands US. "We look forward to leveraging our Better Science, Better Art, Better Outcomes proposition to accelerate their e-commerce and retail businesses to drive sustainable, profitable growth into the future."

"We look forward to working with UM, an agency that has a proven track record of driving business results for brands," said Tyra Neal, Chief Marketing Officer, Shinola. "We are confident that the team will drive our business forward through industry-leading data and analytics and creative excellence."

Shinola joins several brands that have recently appointed UM media Agency of Record in North America including CVS Health-Aetna, Levi Strauss & Co. and Energizer brands, Armor All® and Rayovac®.

ABOUT UM

UM is a strategic media agency committed to proving that media is a topline growth driver as much as an efficiency play. We believe that better science and better art deliver better outcomes for our clients. We deliver science through the transformational power of business analytics and real-time data intelligence. We deliver art through creating moments that matter in media to deliver momentum for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 5,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, BMW, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Quicken Loans, Sony, Spotify and The Hershey Company.

About Shinola

At Shinola, we've made a lasting commitment to making lasting things. World-class watches, beautiful leather goods, high-integrity audio, thoughtful gifts, and a hotel. If it's made, we want to try to make it better. With relentless optimism, tenacity, humor, and humility, we help people shine in an understated way.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/um-named-agency-of-record-for-shinola-301019086.html

SOURCE UM