Excelerate America and Dell Partner to Showcase Leadership Initiatives from Business Associations and Chambers across the US

ROYAL OAK, Mich., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership initiatives inspire and transform communities and empower members. Now, Excelerate America, in partnership with Dell Technologies, is offering organizations a chance to win $5,000 to put toward programming focused on developing and growing leaders that has been created and/or implemented by business associations and chambers from across the country. The initiative is known as the Future Leaders Campaign.

Organizations interested in participating in the Future Leaders Campaign need to create a 3- to 5-minute video explaining their particular leadership program and submit it by Wednesday, March 11. The program could be a one-day conference, weekend bootcamp or a yearlong course. The video should explain the goals of the program, who it serves and what the organization would like to accomplish.

"Excelerate America and Dell value small business and the leaders and entrepreneurs driving them. We want to showcase these amazing programs, while giving one stand-out initiative an extra financial boost," said Roy Lamphier, founder and owner of Excelerate America. "From our own work in the leadership space, we've experienced time and again that leadership programs are key in building and developing essential future leaders within their respective regions and it's something we simply need more of."

Excelerate America will post submitted videos to its official YouTube channel and voting officially begins Monday, March 16. Each participating organization will invite members, followers and fans to like/thumbs up their video. The video submission with the most "likes" as of 11:59 p.m. EST Saturday, March 21, will win $5,000 to invest in their highlighted program. Excelerate America will announce the winner Thursday, March 26.

This event is open to all U.S. business associations and chambers of commerce. For further details and complete rules, visit http://bit.ly/futureleaderscampaign.

About Excelerate America

Excelerate America accelerates small business growth. Entrepreneurs and business owners leverage our convenient learning tools and network of trusted experts to keep focused, accountable and inspired as they pursue their individual blueprints for professional success. Learn more at www.ExcelerateAmerica.com .

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud. The Dell Technologies family includes Dell, Dell EMC , Pivotal , RSA , Secureworks , Virtustream and VMware .

