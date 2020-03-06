Hexaware Achieves Pega® Gold Level Partner Status

MUMBAI, India, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, the fastest growing automation-led, next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services, today announced that it has been named a Gold level partner in the Pega Premier Consulting Partner Program. Pega partners earn one of four tiers based on customer satisfaction, certified professionals and successful implementations – gold is the second highest tier.

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. As a Pega Premier Consulting Partner, Hexaware provides a broad range of professional services, including strategy, implementation and support of Pega platform solutions to drive digital transformation, increase customer lifetime value and lower costs.

Hexaware offers end-to-end Pega services across consulting and advisory, implementation, testing and application management. Hexaware`s certified team of Pega consultants have deep domain expertise across industries such as insurance, healthcare, travel, financial services, manufacturing and professional services. Hexaware also has a dedicated state-of-the-art solution center, HAPPI (Hexaware Automation and Pega Process Innovation) for enabling development of innovative solutions.

Prasan Prabhakaran, SVP, Global Head, Enterprise Solutions, Hexaware, remarked, "Becoming a Pega Gold Partner within two years of beginning our partnership with Pega is a testimony to our unwavering focus and delivery excellence. We are committed to keep up the pace of growth while continuing to provide enterprise-wide transformative digital solutions to our clients."

Boopathy Rajendran, VP, Global Head of BPM Practice, Hexaware, also added, "It is an exciting start to the year. We are delighted on the partnership upgrade to Gold. We foresee a year of many more interesting and innovative applications of Pega solutions in our client ecosystems. "

"As client demand increases, partners like Hexaware are instrumental in expanding Pega's ecosystem," said Eric Musser, VP, Partner Ecosystem, Pegasystems. "We are pleased to award Hexaware with Gold partner status as a result of their demonstrated excellence to deliver rapid, scalable, enterprise-wide transformation to clients."

