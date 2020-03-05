Market Overview

Conco Services Corporation Announces New Partnership with BGI Energy Services Ltd in Nigeria

PRNewswire  
March 05, 2020 1:41pm   Comments
PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services Corporation announces BGI Energy Services Ltd as its exclusive distributor in Nigeria. BGI Energy Services Ltd (formerly known as Broad Global Investment Ltd.) was incorporated in 1991 as a service provider to the oil, gas, and power markets. Their services and expertise include engineering, construction and procurement, installation, instrument calibration, facility automation, process control, instrumentation and drilling support services, and technical manpower supply. BGI Energy Services Ltd will now also be adding Conco tube cleaning products and services to its portfolio. Through this partnership, Conco aims to extend its reach into the Sub-Saharan market. 

Conco enables power plants, refineries and industrial production facilities to improve profitability, productivity and reliability through a uniquely integrated platform of products and services for condensers and heat exchangers.

Jennifer Larson
Conco Services Corporation
530 Jones Street
Verona, PA 15147
Phone 412-828-1166
Fax 412-828-3336
jlarson@conco.net 
www.conco.net 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conco-services-corporation-announces-new-partnership-with-bgi-energy-services-ltd-in-nigeria-301018540.html

SOURCE Conco Services Corporation

