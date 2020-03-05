Farmers Mutual Hail Invests in Digital Ag Future Through New Partnership With TruAcre

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa (FMH) today announced a partnership with TruAcre LLC, further expanding FMH's investment strategy in the future of digital ag solutions.

"FMH continues to execute its investment strategy through exciting partnerships like this one," said Ron Rutledge, FMH President and CEO. "Not only will our investment in TruAcre help to grow a company that aligns with our own goals for the ag industry, the partnership will also help FMH continue to advance its leadership position in providing digital agriculture solutions to our ag insurance agencies and customers."

Rutledge added how this move will allow FMH and TruAcre to leverage each company's unique and complementary offerings, therefore adding value to the risk management programs of each company's farmer customers.

"We already enjoy a strong relationship with FMH, and to have a company with their experience in the digital ag space as a partner in TruAcre is very exciting. This partnership will accelerate TruAcre's ability to scale with strategic guidance from FMH," said Jason Norton, TruAcre CEO.

Farmers Mutual Hail has built a reputation of innovation and dedication to the ag tech industry throughout its 127-year history. FMH was one of the first crop insurance companies to use the speed and accuracy of precision data for reporting and claims processes with FMH Precision Crop Insurance Solutions™. The company is a founding member in both the Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA) and the Iowa AgTech Accelerator.

TruAcre traces its roots to crop insurance, where it was founded out of a need to provide farmers with an on-farm technology expert ready to provide support for all makes, models and colors of farm technology equipment. Today, the company supports farmers in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri through multiple precision ag technology services.

"As this partnership continues to take shape, we think farmers across the U.S. will benefit from what both companies can bring to the table," added Rutledge.

About Farmers Mutual Hail

Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FMH has served America's farmers since 1893 with a combination of financial strength and personal service. A leader in the crop insurance industry, FMH provides comprehensive risk management solutions, including private and federal crop insurance, reinsurance products and services, as well as farm and ranch insurance that includes auto, property, and liability coverage. The company leads the industry in utilizing the speed and accuracy of precision data for crop insurance processes with FMH Precision Crop Insurance Solutions™. Learn more at www.fmh.com.

About TruAcre

In 2014, TruAcre Technology was born out of a growing need in the marketplace for an on-farm technology expert. There was a lack of equipment dealers willing to sell, consult and install farm technology paired with an increasing number of growers incorporating technology and data-driven decisions in their operations. TruAcre set out to be able to provide 'color blind' support for all makes, models and colors of farm technology equipment, keeping the ultimate desire to make growers better at the forefront of the business. Headquartered in Muscatine, IA, today TruAcre strives to be an expert of sales and service for all types of precision farming equipment and most importantly, to aid growers in utilizing the data gathered from this equipment to make decisions within their operations. For more information, please visit www.truacre.com.

