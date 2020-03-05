Complia Health Secures Five-Year ContinuLink Contract Extension with Interim HealthCare Franchise Network

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Complia Health announces a five-year ContinuLink contract extension with the Interim HealthCare franchise network, one of the largest home healthcare providers in the country. This contract extension bridges the current ten-year agreement between Interim HealthCare and Complia Health, ensuring a continuation of streamlined compliance, documentation and accounting for home healthcare billing processes.

Interim HealthCare is at the heart of the ContinuLink product. In 2008, the 350 Interim franchise owners realized there was an industry-wide need for a consistent medical billing product to manage multiple lines of business throughout various locations. As a result, the ContinuLink product was built from the ground-up with direct input from Interim franchise leaders.

The product launched successfully at the end of 2008 and eventually became a separate entity. Complia Health acquired ContinuLink in 2011, where it has remained a product of choice within the industry, helping clients navigate the complexities of home healthcare management while maximizing efficiencies and revenues.

"We consistently deliver on the always-changing regulatory requirements in the industry," says Brad Caldwell, Chief Revenue Officer of Complia Health. "One of our greatest strengths is facilitating complex payers with multiple business lines, which gives our clients an advantage over their competitors."

Two Interim HealthCare franchise owners are also part of Complia Health's Customer Advisory Board see tremendous value in continuing the partnership with ContinuLink.

"We are not jeopardizing the backbone of our company by taking a risk on an unknown vendor in an unknown space," says Devin Ringling, CEO of Interim HealthCare of Colorado Springs and a member of the Customer Advisory Board. "It only makes sense to continue our long-standing relationship with one of the best partners in the industry."

Complia Health is committed to customer-centric care, ensuring that their industry-leading customers have the most current, regulatory-compliant products available. In addition to ContinuLink, the industry-changing Mobile Edge caregiver engagement tool satisfies both the Cures Act and EVV mandates. Mobile Edge works seamlessly with ContinuLink, making sure patient details are HIPPA-compliant and remotely accessible for home health caregivers utilizing the platform.

"The newly released Mobile Edge is also a game-changer for our caregivers, helping us meet compliance standards in a more streamlined manner," says David Haslup, President and CEO of Interim HealthCare of Central Virginia. "Additionally, the renewed focus of the ContinuLink/Complia Health leadership has made a significant difference in our business, and was instrumental in our decision to extend our ten-year contract for an additional five years."

