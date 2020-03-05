Warehowz Chosen by World's Leading Supply Chain Accelerator, Silicon Valley's Plug and Play

RICHMOND, Va. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With innovation at the forefront of their programs, Plug and Play has recognized that Warehowz is doing something unique. Warehowz is honored to make the short list of 12 companies chosen out of over 600 global contestants.

The logistics-focused technology program acts as a business accelerator to connect outstanding early and growth stage startups with the world's largest corporations. Beginning in February, the Warehowz executive team began receiving mentorship from the supply chain industry's brightest minds. The program also includes access to a state-of-the-art office for Warehowz in Silicon Valley.

The Warehowz on-line, on-demand warehousing platform boasts ease-of-use, flexibility and reliability

CEO of Warehowz, Darrell Jervey, notes that "our being chosen is a testimony to the shift within the supply chain industry. Companies are adjusting their approach to storage and fulfillment to increase efficiency, drive flexibility and ultimately drive revenue increases." The world is shifting, and Warehowz is positioned to ramp up and harness even more business through the shared economy model.

Warehowz will continue to network with the best and brightest through structured, scheduled programs and one-on-one meetings in the technology capital of the world.

Warehowz, a cloud-based, on-demand warehousing platform that has recognized that the world is changing, and emerging technology is winning the race to efficiency.

For more information about Warehowz visit Warehowz.com. Contact Megan Mullinix for press inquiries or interviews at megan@warehowz.com or by phone at 804-256-3366. Or, visit Warehowz.com to secure or list warehouse space.

