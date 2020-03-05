DLA Piper advises NuVasive in its $450 million convertible senior notes offering and credit agreement amendment

NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper advised NuVasive, Inc., a San Diego-based medical device company that creates and distributes products for surgical treatment of spine disorders, in its offering of US$450 million aggregate principal amount of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2025. NuVasive also granted to the initial purchasers of the convertible notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional US$50 million principal amount of the notes.

DLA Piper also represented NuVasive in connection with an amendment to NuVasive's US$550 million credit agreement, led by Bank of America.

"Our robust capital markets practice and extensive experience guiding life sciences companies like NuVasive through similar transactions contributed significantly to the completion of these two matters," said Larry Nishnick, a DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team for both transactions. "We are pleased to have assisted NuVasive in its capital raising, which will provide funding for working capital and other general corporate purposes."

In addition to Nishnick (San Diego), the DLA Piper team advising NuVasive in its offering of convertible notes included partners Michael Kagnoff (San Diego), Jamie Knox (New York) and Marc Horwitz (Chicago) and associates Drew Valentine (Austin/New York) and Chen Zhang (Austin). Nishnick, Valentine and partner Gregory Ruback (New York) advised on the credit agreement.

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.



