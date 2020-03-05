Karité Shea Butter Launches On goop

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karité Shea Butter is proud to announce that its Crème Corps Body Cream has launched on goop.com. In addition, the brand's founders were profiled in a goop feature titled, "A Dermatologist and Her Two Sisters Make an Instant-Hit Body Butter," where editors say, "The [cream's] wonderfully creamy, luxuriously thick texture smooths right into your skin, leaving your entire body—even the driest patches—supple, gleamy, and soothed."

The brainchild of three sisters from Ghana—one of which is a dermatologist—Karité Shea Butter is committed to offering only the highest quality, raw, unrefined shea butter. Each of Karité's shea butter-based products is rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids that help soothe, heal and restore elasticity to the skin, and formulated without irritating ingredients such as dyes, silicones and parabens.

"We're thrilled to be included in goop's wide array of safe and non-toxic personal-care offerings," says Karité co-founder and CEO, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye. "This opportunity aligns perfectly with our commitment to skin health and luxury, without any compromises or the potential side effects of questionable skincare ingredients."

Crème Corps Body Cream is a luxurious, dermatologist-developed, hypo-allergenic moisturizer featuring 30% raw, unrefined shea butter sourced from Ghana, organic unrefined coconut oil, sunflower seed oil and an antioxidant-rich blend of botanical extracts. This ultra-rich cream is designed to help soothe and repair even the driest, most sensitive skin (as well as eczema and psoriasis) without irritating chemicals. The brand's Crème Mains Hand Cream is also dermatologist-formulated with a limited number of ingredients, making it safe for sensitive and compromised skin as well.

