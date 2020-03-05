KnowBe4 and Agari Announce New Partnership to Transform Phishing Protection

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new partnership with Agari , the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise, that creates a best-in-class approach to defend against phishing attacks at scale.

As a result of this new partnership, information security leaders now have access to the best phishing training content combined with the best science-based phishing defense capabilities the market has to offer. In addition, data integration between the two capabilities will enable superior detection and decision-making on suspected phish reaching the enterprise. The pairing of the two capabilities fulfills an essential layered phishing defense strategy that provides the most effective controls for the modern enterprise.

"This is a mutually beneficial relationship for KnowBe4 and Agari because we both have market-leading offerings," said Rob Henley, director of corporate development, KnowBe4. "Our partnership will drive better, more realistic phishing simulations as well as stronger training exercises. By integrating our offerings, customers of both Agari and KnowBe4 will have access to data that more accurately paints the picture of the phishing landscape to help them better combat social engineering threats."

"Agari and KnowBe4 have complementary strengths that are widely considered by the marketplace as best-in-class for phishing defense and simulation and training, respectively," said Doug Jones, chief strategy officer for Agari. "As a result of this partnership, KnowBe4's simulation and training platform can better utilize responses to real-world phishing attacks from Agari. And phishing defense solutions by Agari are enhanced with employee-reported behavior toward suspected phishing email. Together, shared customers benefit by experiencing a reduction in business disruptions and human error caused by phishing attacks."

According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center's 2019 Internet Crime Report , phishing was the top crime reported by victims in 2019 with U.S. based fraud losses in excess of $3.5 billion. Other forms of social engineering that use phishing emails as an entry include Business Email Compromise (BEC), which has cost the global economy $26 billion in reported losses.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 , the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 31,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

About Agari

Agari is the market share leader in phishing defense solutions for the enterprise. Through applied science, the Agari Identity Graph™ delivers valuable business context to every email risk decision. Agari ensures outbound email from the enterprise cannot be spoofed, increasing deliverability and preserving brand integrity. It also protects the workforce from devastating inbound BEC, VEC, spear phishing, and account takeover-based attacks, reducing business risk and restoring trust to the inbox. Learn more at agari.com .

