CyberScout Announces Brand Ambassador PGA Player Brett Quigley

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberScout, a global leader in identity theft resolution, data defense and employee benefits services, today announced that PGA Tour Champions player Brett Quigley, the 2020 Morocco Champions winner, will serve as brand ambassador. Quigley secured his victory in his second start on the Champions Tour, ensuring his playing privileges through the end of 2021. The PGA Tour Champions winner will display the CyberScout brand on his apparel as well as participate in company events.

"It's an honor to partner with CyberScout during this exciting time in my life. I recently turned 50, earned my first win in a PGA Tour Champions event and have a wonderful family that I'm incredibly proud of," said Quigley. "I believe that success comes from being vigilant and passionate about putting in the hard work each day to prepare to win. CyberScout shares the same values and I greatly respect their mission to protect thousands of businesses and millions of consumers from cyber threats."

As part of the partnership agreement, Quigley will meet directly with CyberScout insurance and employee benefits partners and cultivate relationships to raise awareness of the award-winning solutions CyberScout offers to protect consumers and businesses.

"As CyberScout is positioned to grow and expand its global footprint, we were looking to partner with someone who shares our values and dedication to excellence," said CyberScout Vice Chairman Bill Tait. "Brett is not only a great golfer, but a respected on-course reporter for FOX Sports and dedicated husband and father. We are honored to have a dynamic professional like Brett represent CyberScout and use his platform to help CyberScout protect more consumers and businesses against cyberattacks."

About CyberScout:

Since 2003, CyberScout has set the standard for full-spectrum identity, privacy and data security services, offering proactive protection, education, and data theft resolution as well as breach preparedness and response. Serving approximately 17.5 million households worldwide and the designated identity theft services provider for more than 770,000 businesses, CyberScout is offered globally by an ever-growing number of client partners. CyberScout combines extensive experience with high-touch service to help individuals, government and commercial clients minimize risk and maximize recovery.

