Sectra and Dutch Hospital UMC Utrecht Enter Partnership to Accelerate the Adoption of AI Technology in Clinic Use

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) and University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht) in the Netherlands have signed a collaboration agreement. The partnership aims to supply healthcare providers with applications based on artificial intelligence (AI) in an easier, faster and more secure manner using an infrastructure developed in the UMC Utrecht. This collaboration will accelerate the clinical adoption of AI technology, thereby improving patient care.

"The research experience and existing technical infrastructure of UMC Utrecht and Sectra's global position in the market provide a unique opportunity to bring AI into clinical practice on a large scale around the world," says Wouter Veldhuis, radiologist and co-developer of the infrastructure at UMC Utrecht, "Using AI algorithms in clinical practice allows the radiologist to be more precise, thereby improving patient care."

Sectra's vendor-neutral approach already gives healthcare providers the opportunity to integrate AI applications from any vendor. Through this partnership, and the technical infrastructure developed by UMCU, access to AI applications will be even easier. AI applications from collaborating vendors will be seamlessly integrated into the existing clinical workflow. This makes access to these applications easy, fast and secure.

"This partnership is an important component in enabling our customers to easily start using AI technology without the need to procure and integrate themselves," says Fredrik Häll, Vice President Product Management at Sectra Imaging IT Solutions. "UMC Utrecht is a long-standing luminary customer for enterprise imaging and a front runner in digitalizing pathology together with Sectra."

The partnership will also enable research institutions to streamline and simplify deployment and evaluation of in-house developed AI applications in their research and production environment.

Sectra is strongly engaged in the development of state-of-the-art AI solutions, both in-house and in collaborative settings. For example, Sectra provides the technical infrastructure for the Analytic Imaging Diagnostics Arena (AIDA), a national Swedish arena for innovation in AI for diagnostics.

