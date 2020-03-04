Alianza de Futbol Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Verizon

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza de Futbol today announced a multi-year deal making Verizon the official wireless telecommunications, 5G mobility partner and title sponsor of the Copa Alianza tournament.

Copa Alianza has been part of Alianza de Futbol since 2004 as a tournament for Hispanic adults in the U.S. Since then, Alianza has grown to include a youth tournament, 5v5 tournament, women's programs, coaching clinics, and has the largest scouting program in the United States.

The Verizon Copa Alianza will be in all 10 Alianza cities—Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, El Paso, New York, Charlotte, San Francisco, and Los Angeles—and will award over $100,000 in cash prizes to winners. The winners of each will travel to Las Vegas to compete in the championship game.

Verizon joins other exclusive Alianza de Futbol national sponsors Allstate Insurance Company, TUDN, and LaLiga and will further the organization's continued mission to provide the best Hispanic soccer tournaments, experiential events, athletic and academic opportunities, training and equipment, and overall best quality of play to Hispanic communities in the United States.

About Alianza de Futbol

Founded in 2004, Alianza de Futbol Hispano is the leading national organization dedicated to the support and development of amateur Hispanic soccer in the United States. Alianza is part of Relevent Sports Group, a multi-national media, sports and entertainment group that owns and operates the International Champions Cup and has a joint venture with LaLiga. Alianza de Futbol empowers Hispanic soccer communities, families, and soccer players by providing prestigious soccer programs that help Hispanics to reach their full soccer potential and succeed in education, life, and work.

About Verizon:

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Contact:

Vito Garcia

vgarcia@brcgrp.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alianza-de-futbol-announces-multi-year-partnership-with-verizon-301016542.html

SOURCE Alianza de Futbol