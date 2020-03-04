The Buccini/Pollin Group Welcomes Marlette Funding as New Anchor Tenant to The Concord

WILMINGTON, Del., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington-based developer, owner, and manager, The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG) is pleased to welcome Marlette Funding, LLC to The Concord at 3419 Silverside Road. Marlette, developer and operator of the Best Egg consumer-lending platform has signed a long-term lease for 60,000 square feet of built-to-suit (BTS) Class A office space in the redeveloped mixed-use community formerly known as Concord Plaza.

The new office space will be leased entirely to Marlette, making the fintech company the newest anchor tenant in the office park. BPGS Construction will manage the construction of the 3-story building, which is expected to be completed in the 2nd quarter of 2021. Since BPG purchased the development in late 2003, over $100 million in renovations have been completed.

"Marlette Funding has called Wilmington home since 2013 when our company started with just two employees and roughly 100 square feet. With this new space, we will have room for more than 400 employees," shared Jeffrey Meiler, CEO of Marlette Funding. "As our company grows, we remain dedicated to bringing new employment opportunities to the Wilmington community and investing in the area as a growing fintech hub."

"Marlette Funding is just the kind of company that we want to stay in Delaware," said Governor John Carney. "They are innovative, growing, and adding jobs. Delaware has a world-class workforce, a central location, and a quality of life that is second to none. The fact remains that Delaware is a great place for Marlette and businesses of all sizes to put down roots, grow, and create good-paying jobs."

In 2016, BPG launched an extensive redevelopment project to transform the office park into a mixed-use community. Phase I of the redevelopment was completed in June 2019 and introduced 166 brand new luxury apartment homes and high-end retail to The Concord. Phase II will bring additional apartments, retail, and office space, including Marlette's new headquarters, to The Concord.

"The Concord is the epitome of what The Buccini/Pollin Group has been trying to do in our home of New Castle County over the past 25 years," said Chris Buccini, Co-President of The Buccini/Pollin Group. "This redevelopment converted over 100,000 SF of underutilized office space into the thriving mixed-use community here today. It is now equipped with the walkable amenities that can attract tenants looking to grow or relocate to our area, as proven by the Marlette's commitment to call The Concord home."

Built in the late 1960s, Concord Plaza was the first complex of its type in Delaware before being duplicated throughout New Castle and Kent Counties. It remains one of the most desirable and largest commercial parks in the state at 45 acres. Marlette is among a number of new tenants who were drawn to the mixed-use redevelopment, including PayPal Holdings, The Mill Coworking Space, Platinum Dining Group restaurants Taverna and El Camino Mexican Kitchen, Amstel Barbershop, Solidcore, and Legion Transformation Center.

Blaise Fletcher of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) represented the tenant and Jeffery Gannett of Virtus Reality Advisors represented BPG in the lease transaction.

For office space availability, please contact Jeffrey Gannett at (302) 691-4067 or email jgannett@virtusrea.com. For commercial retail space availability, please contact Joe Raniszewski at (215) 833-7390. For apartment availability, call (855) 328-9862 or visit www.residetheconcord.com.

For more about Marlette Funding, please visit www.bestegg.com.

About The Buccini/Pollin Group

The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (Buccini/Pollin) is a privately held, integrated real estate acquisition, development and management company with offices in Washington DC, Wilmington, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. Buccini/Pollin has developed and acquired hotel, office, residential, retail, and parking properties throughout the United States. Buccini/Pollin has acquired, developed and owns real estate assets having a value in excess of $5.0 billion, including over 40 hotels, 7 million square feet of office and retail space, 10 major residential communities and multiple entertainment venues, such as Talen Energy Stadium, home of the Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer team. The principals of Buccini/Pollin, along with PM Hotel Group (hotel operating company), BPG|360 (office property management and leasing), ResideBPG (residential property management and leasing), BPGS Construction (construction management), oversee all aspects of project acquisition, finance, development, construction, leasing, operations, and disposition for its portfolio properties. The Buccini/Pollin Group has over 3,500 employees in 12 states. For more information, please visit www.bpgroup.net.

About Marlette Funding

Marlette Funding, LLC., the developer and operator of the Best Egg consumer-lending platform, is a financial technology provider on a mission to find better ways to make money accessible to help people achieve their goals and enjoy life. The team mixes decades of banking experience with deep customer knowledge and smart technology to deliver digital products, services and experiences in a more relevant way. The Best Egg platform provides a frictionless online personal loan experience where qualified applicants can instantly view loan offers with no impact to their credit score and receive funds in as little as 1 business day. Since March 2014, the online loan platform has delivered over $9.8B of prime loans with strong credit performance. For more information, visit www.MarletteFunding.com or www.BestEgg.com.

About BPGS Construction

BPGS is a Construction Management company based in Wilmington, DE, serving the MidAtlantic region and beyond. Since 1999, BPGS Construction has developed and constructed hotel, office, residential, sports & entertainment, and retail properties throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.bpgsconstruction.com.

Marlette Funding The Buccini/Pollin Group

