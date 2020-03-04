Provenir Announces Its First Client in Colombia: Creci

MIAMI, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provenir, a leading risk analytics software company, today announced Creci as a new client. Creci is a Colombian-American FinTech specializing in providing credit to small businesses, both in Latin America and the United States, that generate social impact and are focused on achieving the Sustainable Development Objectives defined by the United Nations.

Creci—a new startup based in Hollywood, Florida, with offices in Medellin—chose Provenir to meet all of its credit risk decisioning needs. With Provenir, Creci will approve loans instantly through its digital platform and operationalize risk models in real-time using the integrations offered by Provenir, thus ensuring future business agility and growth.

Andres Idarraga, CEO and Co-Founder of Creci, explained, "In order to develop our own risk decision models and, at the same time, meet our goal of empowering small businesses that generate social impact, we needed to digitize our processes. So, we are happy to be working with Provenir, an industry-leading technology company that works on solutions for leading FinTech and global financial institutions."

"We are very excited to have Creci as our first Colombian client using Provenir's innovative platform; it will help manage not only their real-time risk decision processes but also ensure an openness to technology and a speedy market entry. Creci is a unique institution in its market, as it is 100% dedicated to financing projects with social impact. And I am sure that the growth of innovative companies in Latin America, such as Creci, offers a huge opportunity for Provenir and our region," said Gaston Peralta, Director of Business Development for Latin America.

About Provenir

Provenir makes risk analytics faster and simpler for financial institutions. The Provenir risk analytics and decisioning platform is a powerful orchestration hub that can listen to any channel, integrate with any data service and operationalize any analytic model, helping clients process more applications with greater efficiency and increase sales conversions with instant, real-time risk decisioning. Provenir serves clients across a broad range of financial verticals including consumer, cards, payments, e-commerce and auto financing. Provenir is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, with EMEA operations based in England, LATAM operations in Miami, and APAC operations in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.provenir.com.

About Creci

Creci is an early-stage social impact lending platform that provides credit facilities to entrepreneurs working to further the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Creci assesses a project's impact and assigns it a social impact score. It also provides entrepreneurs with online tools that help them report their impact on a continuous basis. Creci currently makes loans in Colombia and plans to expand throughout the Americas. For more information, visit www.creci.co

