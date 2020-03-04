GA-ASI and L3Harris Technologies Successfully Integrate WESCAM MX-20 Onto MQ-9

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and L3Harris Technologies completed the successful integration of the WESCAM MX™-20 Electro-optical/Infrared (EO/IR) system onto a GA-ASI MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) to provide an advanced targeting solution. A series of test flights began on Feb. 18 to demonstrate the MX-20-equipped MQ-9's ability to locate and track targets at long stand-off ranges.

"The GA-ASI and L3Harris teams have worked closely over the past year to ensure the successful integration of this sophisticated system," said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. "This is a significant milestone and we look forward to the enduring relationship and growing opportunities with L3Harris WESCAM."

When integrated onto the MQ-9 Predator® B series of RPAS, the WESCAM MX-20 EO/IR system will support Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Precision Guided Munitions (PGM) missions. Field-proven through multiple deployments, the WESCAM MX-20 is equipped with high-sensitivity multi-spectral sensors for day, low-light and nighttime missions. The WESCAM MX-20 operates with outstanding detection and recognition capabilities from ultra-high altitudes.

"L3Harris is proud to partner with GA-ASI to deliver sophisticated technologies for persistent surveillance missions and evolving battlefields," said Jacques Comtois, General Manager, WESCAM, L3Harris. "Being a Team SkyGuardian partner allows us to support our technology's modular growth path with unprecedented levels of innovation and business opportunities globally for leading unmanned aircraft system programs."

GA‑ASI is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of RPAS and mission-related systems. Team SkyGuardian combines the best of industry with the world's most advanced Medium-altitude Long-endurance (MALE) RPAS, the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, being developed to fulfill the world's future RPAS requirements.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit ga-asi.com.

