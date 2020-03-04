Enjoy New Avocados From Mexico Menu Items At Bob's Steak & Chop House

DALLAS, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico (AFM) and the original Bob's Steak & Chop House on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas, Texas, are now collaborating on exciting new menu items featuring Avocados From Mexico. Through May 2020, diners can experience the Always in Season Avocados From Mexico in three new dishes including Avocado and Crab Salad, Avocado Caprese Salad, and Seabass with Avocado Beurre Blanc.

"Bob's Steak & Chop House is the ultimate steakhouse experience so we're beyond thrilled to partner with them on these innovative avocado menu items," said Avocados From Mexico president and CEO Alvaro Luque. "This is a big win for AFM's rapidly growing foodservice program, and we're honored to bring delicious avocados to this unique venue."

As two brands known for their quality products, this collaboration is not only a great way to bring two local businesses together, but also expand upon innovative ways of how to incorporate Avocados From Mexico into everyday dining.

"We're excited about collaborating with our neighbors in Dallas, Avocados From Mexico, on our menu expansion," said Bob Sambol, founder of Bob's Steak & Chop House. "We look forward to giving our loyal customers something new to try, while hopefully attracting new diners looking for something different in a steakhouse."

Bob's has defined itself by delivering simple elegance to every patron who comes into the restaurant. Sourcing top quality prime cuts of beef from the same Chicago meat supplier for 23 years, all its meats are hand selected from the top 2% of all U.S. beef produced. AFM's sole objective is to promote the consumption of Mexican avocados in the U.S., and with over 50% of US households regularly consuming avocados, AFM supplies nearly 80% of the U.S. market. Even at full production levels, the U.S. cannot fully supply the demand, creating a complimentary relationship between U.S. and Mexican avocado farmers.

To learn more, please visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com and https://bobs-steakandchop.com.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com.

About Bob's Steak & Chophouse

Bob's Steak & Chop House is a traditional American Prime Steakhouse located throughout the United States. Since the opening of its first location in Dallas, Texas, in 1993, the name "Bob's" has been synonymous with a great steakhouse experience. The restaurant's combination of simple elegance, lively atmosphere, big drinks, fine wines and large cuts of the finest prime steaks, chops and seafood sets Bob's apart from the competition. Bob's beef is hand selected from the top two percent, trimmed and expertly grilled, and accompanied by a number of house-made sides and starters – from the famous pickles and warm loaves of bread to the signature glazed carrot and skillet fries. For more information, visit https://bobs-steakandchop.com.

