Hitron selects Contec as its Authorized Service Provider for North America

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Contec, Technology's source for Logistics, Test & Repair, today announces that it has been selected to become the Authorized Service Provider for Hitron North America, including several products lines.

Contec's world class solutions, processes and reputation with large MSO's was a deciding factor in the decision. "We are excited by the opportunity to add Hitron to the family of products we service in North America and are grateful for the trust they are placing in our team. Hitron's professionalism during this process showed why they are one of the leaders in delivering DOCSIS 3.0 and 3.1 products to the world," said Joe Joy, CEO of Contec.

"We are proud to be working with Contec as they have proven themselves to be world-class partners in repair, test and logistics," said Nikki Mills, Operations Manager for Hitron Technologies Inc. Americas.

About Contec

Contec is Technology's source for Logistics, Service Parts Optimization, Test, Repair, and Refurbishment. Founded in 1978, Contec is a dynamic Reverse Logistics and Fulfillment company with unique strengths in engineering, patented test innovation, and data analytics. Building creative solutions for leading brands in consumer electronics, telecommunications, computing, storage, streaming & connected devices; our commitment to excellence results in achieving industry-leading rates for critical-to-quality metrics such as repeat returns, bounce, and BER, which translates to overall cost savings for our customers.

About Hitron Technologies Americas

Hitron Technologies Americas delivers over three million DOCSIS products annually to MSOs worldwide which support both residential and business class applications. With a world class manufacturing campus in Suzhou, China and regional offices in Hsinchu (Taiwan), Shenzhen (China), Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Denver (USA), our global operation spans more than 15 countries with more than 1,000 employees.

