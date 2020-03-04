Fractal Joins Nielsen Connect Partner Network to Accelerate AI Adoption

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal ( https://fractal.ai ), a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, today announced it has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, the industry's largest open ecosystem of technology-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Available through Nielsen's Global Connect Business, the new relationship expands the reach of Fractal's offerings to Nielsen's clients, and leverages Nielsen data to further strengthen Fractal's current capabilities as a leading provider of artificial intelligence and analytics solutions for the world's largest and most admired Fortune 500 companies.

"Our AI technology and globally-recognized team of experts empower organizations all over the world to realize and maximize their full potential," said Amitabh Bose, Chief Practice Officer, CPG, Retail & Hospitality at Fractal. "Our suite of products and our AI business applications that help clients solve problems via data harmonization, data visualization, natural language query processing, forecasting and supply chain management will be well positioned with the addition of Nielsen's deep and rich data."

"As AI increasingly advances beyond a buzzword to driving business value, our clients require access to an array of powerful options," said Susan Dunn, President, U.S. Sales, Nielsen. "We are pleased to welcome Fractal, a prominent player in the AI and digital transformation space, into the Nielsen Connect Partner Network. With the power of their AI, along with our data and technology, we will collaborate on specific use cases to transform the world of enterprise decision-making and shape a smarter market for the retail and CPG industry."

Since launching in 2016, the Nielsen Connect Partner Network has been instrumental in driving business value for more than 175 unique Nielsen clients by simplifying industry collaboration and providing more relevant and accurate results from partners that better align to the way clients measure their business. Click here for additional information on Nielsen's Connect Partner Network.

About Fractal

Fractal is a prominent player in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and use the power of AI to help the world's most admired Fortune 100 companies.

Fractal's product businesses include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for by The Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal has been featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2019 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information: www.fractal.ai

