NEOM Named as Principal Partner of Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team

NEOM, Saudi Arabia and LONDON, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- NEOM Company (NEOM) and Mercedes-Benz Formula E Limited signed a long-term partnership agreement making NEOM a team partner of the Mercedes EQ Formula E team. The partnership begins a multi-season relationship with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team with NEOM as a new Principal Partner. It offers opportunities for knowledge transfer and for further education and training in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The development of young racing drivers is also a key element.

The partnership will provide secondment and development opportunities for selected Saudi nationals, who work closely with the racing team and further qualify as engineers and software developers.

NEOM will also be the principal and founding partner to the Mercedes-Benz EQ FE Driver Development Programme, which will start in early 2021, for talented junior drivers. The aim is to discover and bring on young talent who could make the step up to Formula E within the next few years.

Commenting on the partnership, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: "We are delighted to partner with Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team. We are always open to develop partnerships in which innovation is seen as the key to creating a sustainable future. We encourage everyone to think of NEOM as a living laboratory where they can experiment and develop new technologies in collaboration with us and others. We are excited to be working with Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team."

Toto Wolff , Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, added: "We consider our involvement in motorsport as critical in pioneering innovation, and we look forward to developing this collaboration with our new partner, NEOM. With our involvement in Formula E, we have committed ourselves to raising the profile of future mobility and to driving forward the development of sustainable innovations – both in terms of technology and also the mentoring of talented young people who will make a significant contribution in this regard."

Jan Paterson, Managing Director of Sport at NEOM, said: "We have been highly impressed with the team culture and values during our discussions. This is a significant partnership that provides for extensive collaboration between the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team and NEOM within the global sporting landscape. In the short-term, we are excited to support the team in the coming seasons and look forward to when we can host our first race in NEOM."

Team Principal Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team, Ian James, said: "Formula E is more than just an exciting form of motorsport. Within the very short time span of five years, the all-electric racing series has established itself as a pioneer for technological innovation, sustainability and electric mobility; all of which are central topics for our future. We look forward to exploring these new opportunities with NEOM over the coming years."

