net2phone's Cloud Communications Service Now Integrates with Microsoft Teams

NEWARK, N.J., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a fast growing, global provider of cloud communications solutions to businesses, today announced that Microsoft Teams users can now access the advanced capabilities of net2phone's world-class communication services while directly inside the Teams environment.

"Preparations for a potential Covid-19 pandemic are accelerating the need for remote work environments and reinforcing the use case for common platform collaborative services like Microsoft Teams," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "Businesses evolving their digital work environment can marry Microsoft Teams with net2phone's cloud PBX application to support remote employees with features including net2phone's unlimited global calling from within the Microsoft Teams environment."

The net2phone integrated solution leverages the power of the cloud to embed its voice applications into the Microsoft Teams environment without added equipment or infrastructure. The installation and integration processes are automated and fully managed.

Once on board, the 'Microsoft Teams Direct Routing + net2phone Cloud PBX' package provides unlimited global calling to over forty destination countries, live chat, call recording, webRTC, mobile apps and a myriad of additional communications capabilities including advanced management analytics.

"net2phone continues to think globally and implement locally by offering our solutions uniformly across our markets," added Jonah Fink. "Enterprises utilizing Microsoft Teams in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Spain and Hong Kong will now be able to take advantage of net2phone's unbeatable communications capabilities within Microsoft Teams."

