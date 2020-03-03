PURPLESUN™ Announces Strategic Partnership with APIC

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PURPLESUN INC. today announced a strategic partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology ( APIC ), the largest association for infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals.

PURPLESUN.COM is partnered with some of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S., and together are on a mission to create the standard for light-based disinfection. We strive to advance the science of our core light technology to demonstrate a new paradigm that pushes the boundaries beyond currently accepted practices. PURPLESUN aims to become the World's leading brand in sustainable infection prevention solutions for patients, staff and hospitals. PURPLESUN treats equipment and patient rooms in 90-second cycles using proprietary FMUV Shadowless Delivery™ technology with 99.99% germicidal performance, for the purposes of point of care disinfection. PurpleSun's solutions allow for hospital-wide application, with one of the only products not requiring evacuation of the room during use. With the fastest cycle times, the products can integrate seamlessly with hospital operations with no impact on turn-over time. As recently published in the American Journal of Infection Control - AJIC, the clinical trial demonstrated that PurpleSun FMUV was 96% effective in comparison to standard healthcare chemicals which were 38% effective for disinfection of hospital environments. As a data-driven organization, PurpleSun builds comprehensive and sustainable protocols for its customers that are expandable over time and can be monitored from the iOS app. Technology seminars are offered for continued education based on the latest research published and cited in AJIC and Association of periOperative Registered Nurses - AORN.

APIC's infection preventionist (IP) members work to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in healthcare facilities. An estimated 633,000 hospitalized patients get HAIs each year and 72,000 die during their hospital stay, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The APIC Strategic Partner program establishes long-term relationships with industry partners united in the common goal of reducing the risk of infection. Partners play an important role in supporting many of the educational initiatives and services that make the APIC membership valuable to IPs on the front-lines in the fight against HAIs.

"PURPLESUN is pleased to partner with APIC to help prevent HAIs and expand education and resources for IPs," said Luis F. Romo, CEO, and Founder of PurpleSun. "We share APIC's patient safety mission and hope this partnership will help to strengthen APIC's efforts to create a safer world through the prevention of infection."

Scientific studies have shown that certified IPs are better prepared to interpret evidence and act as champions for key infection prevention practices. Hospitals with IPC programs led by certified IPs reported significantly lower rates of MRSA bloodstream infections.

"We are excited to welcome PURPLESUN as an APIC Strategic Partner," said APIC CEO Katrina Crist, MBA, CAE. "Together, APIC and PURPLESUN will work together to improve healthcare outcomes and advanced education and certification for IPC professionals."

