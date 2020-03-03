MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center Launches High-Acuity Telemedicine with Advanced ICU Care

ST. LOUIS, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine, announced a tele-ICU services launch with MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center in Lancaster, SC. This critical care partnership draws upon a long-standing collaboration between Advanced ICU Care and MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) Health to provide 24/7/365 care delivery in ICUs across the state of South Carolina.

Advanced ICU Care leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians and its HUB telemedicine system to deliver high-acuity clinical expertise to MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center. This provides an extra layer of support to the bedside team and proven results for critically-ill patients. The addition of tele-critical care services ensures that MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center can treat more patients within their own community without transferring to a larger facility, allowing for greater patient support and comfort during treatment.

MUSC Health and Advanced ICU Care have now partnered to bring tele-ICU care to ten hospitals throughout South Carolina. The growth of their care collaboration recognizes the advantage of ensuring high-acuity clinical expertise for patient care.

"MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center is proud to partner with Advanced ICU Care, as the care collaboration will afford us the opportunity to strengthen ICU and CCU care delivery by treating our most critically-ill patients close to home," said Brian Greig DNP, RN, Chief Nursing Officer of the MUSC Health - Lancaster System. "With the ability to care for more high-acuity patients with state-of-the-art technology as well as expert tele-specialists, our patients stand to benefit from both an improved care experience and improved clinical outcomes."

"Advanced ICU Care is pleased to partner with MUSC to extend our collaborative high-acuity care delivery to MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "We look forward to working closely with their highly-skilled hospital clinical teams to provide innovative care delivery to the communities that they serve."

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology and is contracted to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients in nearly 100 hospitals nationally. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

About Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health)

Using the latest telehealth technologies, MUSC Health is connecting patients and providers across South Carolina with our expert health care team. MUSC Health is focused on expanding access to services, coordinating care and improving the health of communities. Whether you are a patient needing the care of a MUSC Health specialist through the convenience and comfort of your local doctor's office, or a provider interested in partnering to offer expanded services to your patients, MUSC Health has a telehealth program for you. Learn more about the many ways MUSC Health is changing what's possible through telehealth. The Advanced ICU Care and MUSC Health Tele-ICU program is one of the many programs offered by the Center for Telehealth. http://www.muschealth.org/telehealth/index.html.

About MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center

MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center is a 225-bed, all private-room, acute-care hospital where technology and skilled professionals come together to provide compassionate, patient-focused care. Services include 24-hour emergency care, a 14-bed skilled nursing unit, physical therapy (inpatient and outpatient), heart catherization lab, 10 bed intensive care unit, 10 bed coronary care unit, women and children's services, inpatient rehabilitation and an adult behavioral health unit. Our diverse and highly trained medical staff offer over 20 medical specialties. MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center is located three hours from the beaches of South Carolina and the mountains of North Carolina. For more information about our hospital, visit muschealth.org/Lancaster.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/musc-health---lancaster-medical-center-launches-high-acuity-telemedicine-with-advanced-icu-care-301015321.html

SOURCE Advanced ICU Care