55 more Alexander Dennis Enviro200 for trentbarton

LARBERT, United Kingdom, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX:NFI) Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that bus operator trentbarton has placed an order for 55 Alexander Dennis Enviro200 single deck buses. Delivery will take place in spring 2020 and in early 2021.

trentbarton is adding 55 single deckers from Britain's leading bus builder to its award-winning fleet in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire. The new buses will continue a strong track record of investment and an established partnership between manufacturer and operator, taking the total number of Enviro200 buses built for the trentbarton and Kinchbus fleet since 2016 to 136. Once the new buses are in service, Enviro200s will account for nearly 50% of trentbarton's and Kinchbus' fleet.

Delivery of the first 30 buses is planned in spring 2020, with the remaining 25 to follow at the start of 2021. All will be 11.8m long and will have highly specified interiors designed to provide an unrivalled journey experience for passengers.

Jeff Counsell, Managing Director at trentbarton and Kinchbus, says: "Our customers love the 81 Enviro200 buses already in our fleet. So, we're excited about providing their exceptional on-board experience to many more customers on more routes over the next 12 months.

"We remain committed to investing in our fleet, to attract and retain customers by making bus travel the transport mode of choice – by operating buses that are comfortable, clean, green and the perfect environment for relaxing or for keeping connected and productive on journeys.

"In partnership with ADL we have together developed and evolved the Enviro200 over the last five years. Our understanding of what customers want coupled with ADL's appetite to develop the product has resulted in this being widely recognised as the best customer environment of any bus on the market today."

Richard Matthews, Retail Sales Director at Alexander Dennis, says: "We are delighted that trentbarton has chosen to upgrade its fleet with our Enviro200 for the fifth year in a row, and placed their biggest order with us to date. We tailor Britain's favourite single decker bus to the high standards that trentbarton customers are accustomed to, and are convinced they will be popular with passengers, drivers and engineers alike."

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

