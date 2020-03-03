STAMFORD, Conn., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T-street Capital, LLC ("T-street") announced today that it has completed a follow-on investment in popular healthy snack company, That's It Nutrition, LLC ("That's it.®"). That's it.® is an innovative and authentic healthy snack company dedicated to using simple and easy ingredients made from real plant foods, and in some cases, organic dark chocolate. The Company provides a broad offering of on-the-go fruit and vegetable snacks using only natural, non-GMO, preservative-free, and allergen-free ingredients and nothing else. T-street's follow-on investment will be used to support the Company's remarkable growth and immediate expansion opportunities.

Dale Cheney, General Partner at T-street, stated, "The Company has tremendous momentum because it offers what consumers need. Better-for-you snacks provide a stress-free solution for busy lifestyles because they offer consumers a portable and convenient way to eat healthier." Cheney continued, "Lior and his exceptional team at That's it.® are at the forefront of consumer behavior and natural foods innovation by providing organic, gluten-free, and plant-based snacks with superior and clean nutritional profiles."

Lior Lewensztain, CEO of That's it.®, commented, "Our partnership with T-street has been very successful because they share a passion for our brand and truly support our strategy and vision for the future." Lior added, "We appreciate their expertise in developing emerging consumer product brands and we look forward to the ongoing partnership as our Company continues to innovate within the natural foods category and expand our product offering both domestically and internationally."

T-street is an independent investment firm whose primary mission is to partner with founders and management teams to support the growth and strategic development of small to mid-size businesses focused on emerging consumer product brands. The team has a diverse background of consumer investing and operating expertise that can be supportive in providing a flexible and tailored equity solution for accelerated expansion. T-street's consumer-focused categories include, food & beverage, health & wellness, active lifestyle, fitness & nutrition, leisure & entertainment, and beauty & personal care. T-street was founded in 2013 by the General Partner, Dale Cheney. For more information on T-street, please visit www.t-street.com.

