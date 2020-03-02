PMCT, LLC Announces Burbank Water & Power Has Deployed Variable Log as Its Electronic Logging Software

BURBANK, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PMCT, LLC, has completed work with Burbank Water and Power (BWP) to supply the electronic logging software, Variable Log (www.variablelog.com), to the municipal utility's electrical control center.

As part of their larger modernization project, BWP transitioned from a paper logging method to an electronic logging method. Variable Log provided digital Logbooks that maintain the ease of understanding and readability of paper logging, while providing an easy method of inputting data, along with a powerful search tool. BWP was impressed by the ability to customize the log templates and the reduction of time spent logging for operations. After a short transition period, BWP is now using Variable Log full-time, and the System Operators are pleased with the electronic logbook software.

"Everyone really likes the program," said Lee Recchia, Principal Power System Operator, BWP Energy Control Center. "[Even when an issue has come up, the operators] find out that the program already covered their concerns the more they learned to use it." PMCT, LLC provided software setup, template design, and training to BWP as part of the deployment.

About PMCT, LLC:

PMCT, a woman-owned, veteran-owned, small business, is dedicated to reshaping the electronic logbook into an operator-friendly program. This focus on the operator results in an easy to read, easy to search, intuitive electronic Log Book that makes tracking outstanding work, trouble items, or any other events simple. Layered on top of this is the ability to customize logging templates, tag entries with keywords, and receive automatic e-mail notifications. The founders of PMCT have over 20 years of experience performing logging in both the United States Navy and the civilian utility industry. To learn more about PMCT and Variable Log visit www.variablelog.com

About Burbank Water and Power:

BWP is a not-for-profit organization owned by the citizens of Burbank. Our mission is to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable water and electric services. BWP's offices are located in the community and we are readily available to customers—in person, over the phone and online. When you need us, BWP is "Always there for you!" Please visit www.burbankwaterandpower.com

Media Contact:

Pam Emerson

Phone: (800) 507-2856

Email: pam@pmct.biz

Related Links

Variable Log Home Page

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pmct-llc-announces-burbank-water--power-has-deployed-variable-log-as-its-electronic-logging-software-301014718.html

SOURCE PMCT, LLC