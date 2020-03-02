Innovaccer Collaborates With Catholic Medical Partners on Strategic Value-Driven Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, is announcing its partnership with Catholic Medical Partners (CMP), the largest Independent Physician Association in Buffalo, New York. This joint collaboration will enable physicians at CMP and their care network to effectively care as one in their transition to value-based care. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform will provide CMP with population health analytics, physician engagement and clinical integration capabilities.

CMP is the largest network of physicians in the entire region, comprised of nearly 1,000 primary and specialty care providers in the Erie and Niagara counties. Their goal is to effectively and efficiently assist practices with managing their patients in order to improve population health and thrive within full-risk contracts.

Through the use of Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform, the Independent Practice Association (IPA) will have new access to unique, longitudinal patient 360 profiles. These unified records will serve as the single source of truth for gap closure opportunities, risk classification, and real-time hierarchical condition category (HCC) coding, empowering care teams to more accurately understand the burden of disease for any given patient.

"Innovaccer is going to be a game-changer for our physician practices. It will take their EHR and payer claims data, and combine it in a way that will simplify and automate population health management and quality reporting," says Thomas Lawrence, MD, MBA, President & CEO of Catholic Medical Partners. "This will not only positively impact patient care, but will also eliminate the need to reference multiple data sources, allowing our physicians to be more efficient as we reduce the burden of gap closure identification, risk stratification and determining HCC coding opportunities."

With Innovaccer's InGraph, the IPA will also have insights into their network utilization, gaps in care and cost reduction opportunities. Additionally, physician practices will also be able to compare their performances with those of other providers in the network. In order to help the physicians stay engaged, CMP is also implementing Innovaccer's essential point-of-care solution, InNote, which delivers key insights within the EHR workflows and keeps them connected with care teams in the process.

"Catholic Medical Partners' vision to lead the value-based transition is very much aligned with ours. This collaboration will be another step towards our goal of helping healthcare care as one," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO and Co-founder at Innovaccer, Inc. "Innovaccer has always believed in making its customers leaders in quality and value. We are confident our Data Activation Platform will have a positive impact on CMP, and help drive value-based outcomes for its providers."

About Catholic Medical Partners

A network comprised of nearly 1,000 physicians and Catholic Health, Catholic Medical Partners is the largest group of independent practicing physicians in Western New York. Through the development and implementation of clinical integration programs, the organization and its members are focused on improving the efficiency, safety and quality in delivering medical care based on coordination, an educated and involved patient population and the sharing of information and resources that will make a difference in patients' lives. For information, visit CatholicMedicalPartners.org.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

