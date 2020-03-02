4ocean and Safe Harbor Marinas Partner to Eliminate Ocean Plastic Pollution

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4ocean, the purpose-driven Public Benefit Corporation founded to help end the world's ocean plastic crisis, is proud to announce its latest partnership, with Safe Harbor Marinas—the world's largest owner and operator of marinas. Safe Harbor will install 4ocean's Harbor Skimmers at several of their 97 (and growing) locations with the intention of nationwide deployment over time.

In an effort to minimize ocean plastic pollution, Safe Harbor will install and utilize 4ocean's latest technology—the 4ocean Harbor Skimmer—as part of its pilot program to remove plastics and other pollution from marinas and harbors.

4ocean's Harbor Skimmer is a 450-gallon unit that acts like a pool skimmer for the ocean. As unwanted debris and plastic pollution float into the vicinity of the skimmer, they are gently sucked into the machine and held in the collection bin until it is serviced. The machine runs 24 hours a day and is monitored regularly by trained employees to ensure no wildlife is harmed during the cleaning process.

"We're proud to partner with the team at Safe Harbor because it gives us yet another way to remove trash from the ocean at scale while also educating the community on the effects of plastic pollution," said 4ocean co-founder Alex Schulze. "We look forward to influencing positive environmental change together with Safe Harbor for many years to come."

In February 2020, the brands began working together to incorporate 4ocean Harbor Skimmers in several Safe Harbor locations throughout Florida, including: Safe Harbor Old Port Cove (North Palm Beach); Safe Harbor Calusa Island (Goodland); Safe Harbor Burnt Store (Punta Gorda); and Safe Harbor Pier 77 (Bradenton). The machines were strategically positioned in a location within each marina basin that tends to accumulate floating debris and plastic so that the skimmers can have maximum impact.

"4ocean and Safe Harbor share a deeply held conviction to steward our planet's waterways, and we are honored to partner with them," said Baxter Underwood, Safe Harbor's CEO. "Together, we will improve the water quality at hundreds of harbors across the nation."

About Safe Harbor Marinas

Safe Harbor Marinas owns and operates the largest network of marinas in the world. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences for the global boating community. For more information, visit SHMarinas.com.

About 4ocean

4ocean is a global company that actively removes trash from the ocean and coastlines, helps create sustainable economies around the world, and inspires individuals to work together for a cleaner ocean. Global cleanup operations are funded entirely through the sale of its products, where every item purchased funds the removal of one pound of trash from the ocean. By creating jobs, utilizing the latest technology, and raising awareness about the impact of plastic and trash in the ocean, the company is building the first economy for ocean plastic and creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for the ocean.

Since its founding in 2017, 4ocean has removed more than eight million pounds of trash from the ocean and coastlines, a statistic that is documented and audited by the Better Business Bureau. The company currently employs more than 300 people in the U.S., Indonesia, Haiti and Guatemala, while advocating for sustainable innovation and inspiring people around the world to reduce their consumption of single-use plastic.

