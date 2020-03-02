Prodigo Solutions Has Now Partnered With 1WorldSync To Improve The Collection And Standardization Of Product Information

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions and their community of leading healthcare providers are proud to announce that we have a new way of communicating your product content with Prodigo's Global Catalog. We have now partnered with 1WorldSync, a GDSN Certified Data Pool which will improve the collection and standardization of product information by using the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN).

Prodigo is a healthcare transformation company that provides the front-end purchasing system for several of our joint provider customers, namely: Veteran's Health Administration, Northwestern Medicine, UPMC, Mayo Clinic, as well as many others. For more information on our partners and customers please visit www.prodigosolutions.com

Prodigo's priority is to improve the quality of item attribute data that IDNs access when trying to procure your products through our purchasing system, the Prodigo Marketplace. If you are a manufacturer interested in participating, follow the next steps:

If you would like to join this initiative and your organization is currently a member of a GDSN certified data-pool* please take the following actions:

Complete the Prodigo Trading Partner Form Go to the Prodigo Customer Page to review the Prodigo Implementation Guide and Attribute List Publish your GDSN Item Content to the Prodigo GLN 0866601000159

*If you are a customer, but not currently participating in the GDSN and would like to get started, please reach out to businessdevelopment@1worldsync.com or call 1WorldSync at +1 866-280-4013.

Thank you for your support of this important initiative.

For additional information and to further discuss this request please contact:

Christine Reuschel, Data + Analytics Manager

1-724-741-1944

creuschel@prodigosolutions.com

www.prodigosolutions.com

