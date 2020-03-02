BankSouth Selects Baker Hill NextGen® for Commercial, Consumer and Small Business Loan Origination

CARMEL, Ind., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for commercial, small business and consumer loan origination, risk and relationship management, CECL, and analytics, today announces a partnership with BankSouth. BankSouth has selected Baker Hill NextGen®, Baker Hill's unified solution that streamlines loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending, to support its growth in lending.

Founded in 1946, BankSouth is a leading community bank headquartered at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia. Formerly known as The Citizens Union Bank with branches serving Greene County, BankSouth has now grown to serve thousands of customers in its Georgia communities of Atlanta, Greensboro, Savannah and Watkinsville.

The decision to select Baker Hill NextGen® was the result of a small conversion team created internally at BankSouth, as well as an outside contract consultant that was engaged to perform due diligence and ensure BankSouth would be in the best position to succeed. Through conversations with key contacts, Baker Hill's team of former bankers were able to uniquely understand the perspective of the BankSouth team and help devise a plan to achieve the necessary strategic goals. This robust team of experts provided a competitive advantage over other solutions.

"We wanted no surprises in the solution we selected, which is why we thoroughly investigated several in the market. In the end, Baker Hill was the best fit for us as a growing community bank with very specific and unique goals," said Tracy Hayden, Chief Credit Officer, SVP at BankSouth. "We wanted a solution that would provide both our customers and our employees a seamless experience in applying for, originating and servicing loans while maintaining a very customer-centric process."

Bank South's decision to transition to Baker Hill NextGen® solution was driven by a desire to improve the entire loan process, benefiting every person in the process from customers to the loan processing and servicing teams. The elimination of rekeying data will improve accuracy and efficiencies in the loan process, and Baker Hill NextGen®'s online applications and customer portals will benefit the customer through an improved customer experience and ease of use. With Baker Hill NextGen®, BankSouth can automate, integrate and streamline commercial lending processes, allowing small and medium-sized businesses to increase productivity while minimizing risk.

"This is an exciting partnership for Baker Hill and BankSouth," said John M. Deignan, president and chief executive officer of Baker Hill. "We're looking forward to not only working to improve their current loan origination processes with Baker Hill NextGen® but create the best possible customer experience."

Baker Hill NextGen® is a unified, responsive, cloud-based solution for loan origination, portfolio risk management and business intelligence, designed to meet the modern needs of financial institutions in a single platform. Baker Hill NextGen® is also the expert solution for relationship management, CECL and analytics for financial institutions. Other features include commercial loan origination for judgmental decisioning, client relationship management and exception tracking. The solution combines comprehensive loan origination features with the latest technical advancements in cloud and mobile computing, streamlining lending processes and portfolio risk management while improving accuracy and enabling a better customer experience.

This news follows the announcement of Baker Hill being selected by Aite Group as best-in-class commercial loan origination system. The analyst firm's 2019 Impact Report, "Commercial Loan Origination: Evaluating Vendors That Hone The Tip of the Spear," recognized Baker Hill's breadth of product features, superior client services, and client loyalty in the market.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill empowers financial institutions to work smarter, reduce risk and drive more profitable relationships. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability. Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, CECL and analytics for financial institutions in the United States.

About BankSouth

BankSouth, a leading community bank headquartered at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, GA has been continuously recognized as a top performing bank in the country. With over $700 million in assets, BankSouth serves customers with branches in Atlanta, Greensboro, Savannah and Watkinsville and beyond with a robust online banking experience. BankSouth actively supports the communities it serves with charitable giving and employee volunteer hours. Additionally, BankSouth Mortgage, a wholly owned subsidiary of BankSouth, originates over $1 billion in home loans with more than 50 loan officers in 11 offices.

