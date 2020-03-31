The Infection Prevention Strategy (TIPS) Hosts Webinar on Emergency Contingencies for the Use, Disinfection, and Re-Use of N95 Respirators

SEATTLE, Washington, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Infection Prevention Strategy (TIPS) the not-for-profit global platform dedicated to advancing innovations, ideas and processes that make a difference in global health, is presenting a free Master Class webinar titled, N95 Respirator Use, Disinfection and Re-Use: What the Literature Says.

TIPS has received an unprecedented number of requests for information and guidance on N95 disinfection protocols, devices, and methods. The webinar, sponsored by Kersia, takes place April 1 at 11am EDT, and participants can register here.

"We're delivering facts in the face of the growing uncertainty and confusion facing healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak," said Michael Diamond, the co-founder of The Infection Prevention Strategy. "This is the moment for clear, concise, and collaborative discussions that are open and accessible to decision makers around the globe. Our team believes that open communication and innovation will help defeat this virus; we need to advance ideas and empower front line healthcare workers to improve their safety by sharing protocols and processes."

This webinar will review UV disinfection options, and other alternative disinfection methods such as microwave-generated steam, and ovens using heat to disinfect masks.

Speakers include Kathleen Aumann Morales, PhD, RN, CNE, whose dissertation tested the effect of a resident-focused hand hygiene intervention in a long-term care facility.

Prof. William A. Anderson, P.Eng., a Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Waterloo who has been active in research on UV-driven photochemical processes for almost 30 years, including air, water, and surface disinfection will also speak.

"We're all called on in this unprecedented time to elevate and accelerate the conversation to provide open access and a fact-based approach to fighting COVID-19," Dan Mueller with Kersia Medical, the sponsor for the webinar, said. "TIPS offers an unbiased presentation of peer-reviewed research, consolidating what physicians, nurses, and administrators need to help inform their decisions."

TIPS recently also launched a N95 disinfection Data and Directory to provide information and guidance on N95 disinfections protocols, devices and methods.

The TIPS Master Series free webinar is for general guidance purposes only. This webinar does not replace the guidance and direction of local governments and health authorities. Participants should contact their local government and regional health authorities for specific instruction on all the topics mentioned in this webinar.

Follow TIPS on Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook for the latest on its Master Class Webinar Series.

ABOUT TIPS: The Infection Prevention Strategy (TIPS), launched in 2015, is a not-for-profit that exists to advance innovations, ideas, and processes that make a difference in global health. TIPS extends to 30+ countries and is the key strategic partner for many notable organizations, initiatives, and events. In the past few years, TIPS has contributed millions of dollars worth of scientific impact through various programs and initiatives. The TIPS Motto: "Join. Contribute. Make A Difference."

ABOUT KERSIA MEDICAL: Kersia manufactures ranges of high-level broad spectrum NaDCC disinfectant tablets used in hospitals globally to kill harmful viral and bacterial pathogens on surfaces. Kersia products, Klorsept and Klorkleen, are included in the EPA N list of products that meet EPA's criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2 and are approved by EPA as fast, effective against surface biofilm. For more information, visit www.NaDCCtablet.com

Kersia Medical, formerly known as Medentech, is part of the Kersia-Group, present in more than 90 countries and employs more than 1,200 personnel www.kersia-group.com. Kersia-Group is a global leader in biosecurity and food safety with value added products and solutions to prevent diseases or contamination in both animal and humans.

Attachment

Eric Schudiske KERSIA MEDICAL 2063103597 eric@s2spr.com