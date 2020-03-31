Mineworx Mourns the Passing of Former Director Harry McKinders

SURREY, British Columbia, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV:MWX) (OTCQB:MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is sad to announce the passing of former Board of Directors member, Harry McKinders on March 30, 2020 at age 83.



Mr. McKinders joined the Company (then Solid Resources) in 1995 and served as a Director from 1998 until 2014, then continued his services to the Company as a consultant. Mr. McKinders had broad experience in the investment field and provided consulting services to numerous public and private companies over his career.

The management and directors of Mineworx Technologies are deeply saddened to hear of Harry's passing. Harry's wealth of knowledge, network and expertise in the public market made an invaluable contribution to our company. The entire team of Mineworx extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. Harry will be greatly missed by his many friends, family and shareholders.

