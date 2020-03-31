Market Overview

Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Present at G.Research's 6th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium (Virtual) on April 2, 2020

Globe Newswire  
March 31, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
THE COLONY, Texas, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental reuse, recycling, and waste disposal services, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Ray Hatch, will participate in G.Research's 6th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium (Virtual), on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Quest's presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:15 PM EDT.

The Company's presentation, which may include forward looking information, may be accessed HERE, or on the Investor Relations section of Quest's website. For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.QRHC.com.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation
Quest is a national provider of reuse, recycling, and disposal services that enable our customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.  Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source, customer specific solutions to address a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations.  Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest's services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest's customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.QRHC.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC - Joe Noyons • 817.778.8424 

