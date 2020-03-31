Market Overview

Banco Santander-Chile: Announces First Quarter 2020 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
March 31, 2020 10:00am   Comments
SANTIAGO, Chile, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE:BSAC) conference call-webcast on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) when we will discuss 1Q 2020 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. 

The Earnings report will be published on April 29, 2020 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on April 15.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ikux9kfq

Or please dial: (866) 438-8451 or (409) 220-9840

Participant Passcode: 6533529

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.

If you have any questions, please call Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at 562 2320 8284, Rowena Lambert  at 562 2320 3114 or Fernanda Vasquez at 562 2320 2746.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Tel: (562) 2320-8284
Email: irelations@santander.cl
Website: www.santander.cl

Primary Logo

