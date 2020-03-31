Lawsuit for Investors in Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that certain directors of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties. More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants allowed that the controlling stockholder of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. forced Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to bear nearly all of the risk associated with attempting to commercialize its inotersen drug TegSedi, an antisense drug for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis ("ATTR"), while securing hundred of millions of dollars from Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. in upfront payments retained a majority of the potentially billions of dollars of upside if the drug achieves commercial success.

