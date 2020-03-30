Celestica Announces Change of Location for 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. ((NYSE, TSX:CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced that due to public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation the location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Celestica has been changed to the company's head office at 5140 Yonge Street, Suite 1900, Toronto, Ontario. As previously announced, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.



Due to government orders concerning the maximum size of public gatherings or otherwise, the Corporation may be unable to admit shareholders to the meeting. Shareholders planning to attend the meeting should check applicable governmental websites and the Corporation's website prior to the meeting for the most current information and instructions. All shareholders, including those having any concerns about, or restrictions on, traveling or congregating can view a live webcast of the meeting online at www.celestica.com. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the meeting by completing, signing, dating and returning the previously provided form of proxy by mail or by following the instructions for voting by telephone or internet in the form of proxy. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020 will be entitled to vote on the meeting business. PLEASE NOTE: Although management will respond to questions by way of the live webcast following the formal proceedings at the meeting, there will not be an investor presentation by management.

