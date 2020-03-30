Market Overview

iMedia Brands Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call for Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Globe Newswire  
March 30, 2020 5:30pm   Comments
MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is rescheduling its earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, to Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Due to COVID-19 complexities, including the recent shelter in place orders affecting iMedia employees in both Minnesota and Kentucky, iMedia Brands is using additional time to complete its year end audit procedures.

Updated Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call Details
Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)
Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-9039
International dial-in number: (201) 689-8470
Conference ID: 13700243

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 29, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921
International replay number: (412) 317-6671
Replay ID: 13700243

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche television networks, niche national advertisers and complementary media services in North America.  Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, Bulldog Shopping Network, Float Left Interactive and J.W. Hulme. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Contacts:

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
IMBI@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

Media:
MyLinh Hong
press@imediabrands.com
(800) 938-9707

