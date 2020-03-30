SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Marubeni Corporation - MARUY

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: MARUY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Marubeni and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In November 2019, Marubeni reported a loss of 3.9 billion yen ($35.85 million) related to inappropriate recognition of loss from its U.S. agribusiness Gavilon's trade in Italy and Spain in the last business year. Then, on March 16, 2020, Reuters published an article entitled "Exclusive: Flying blind – Marubeni's Gavilon ignored Brazilian red flags." The Reuters article reported, among other issues, that "Brazilian risk controllers at Gavilon do Brasil raised red flags as early as June 2016 about lax accounting that ultimately let the company book inaccurate estimates for freight costs, boosting its profits and masking losses"; "an Ernst & Young audit flagged to Gavilon do Brasil managers that its processes left room for fraud"; and that "it was only in 2019 when Gavilon adopted a new accounting methodology that major discrepancies were revealed between actual shipping costs and the freight costs recorded in Gavilon's books, leading to an internal investigation."

On this news, Marubeni's share price fell $2.00, or 3.96%, to close at $40.56 on March 16, 2020.

