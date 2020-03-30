SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Sale of These Companies – RESI, LM, ETFC, GCAP

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:



Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)

The investigation concerns whether Front Yard and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Front Yard to Amherst Residential, LLC for $12.50 per share in cash. If you are a Front Yard shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/front-yard-residential-corporation-merger-stock-amherst-residential/ .

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM)

The investigation concerns whether Legg Mason and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Legg Mason to Franklin Resources, Inc. for $50.00 per share in cash. If you are a Legg Mason shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/legg-mason-inc-merger-stock-franklin-resources/ .

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

The investigation concerns whether E*TRADE and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of E*TRADE to Morgan Stanley for 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each E*TRADE share. If you are an E*TRADE shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/etrade-financial-corporation-etfc-stock-merger-morgan-stanley/ .

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP)

The investigation concerns whether GAIN Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of GAIN Capital to INTL FCStone Inc. for $6.00 per share. If you are a GAIN Capital shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gain-capital-holdings-inc-gcap-stock-merger-intl-fcstone/ .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.