Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Levels From VASCEPA® (Icosapent Ethyl) in REDUCE-IT® Strongly Correlated with Cardiovascular Outcomes

Serum EPA Levels Showed Approximately 400% Increase Following Administration of VASCEPA

High EPA Levels Associated with Substantial Reductions in Multiple Cardiovascular Endpoints Including Heart Failure and Total Mortality

Amarin to Webcast Discussion of Presented Data March 30, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., Eastern Time

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), today announced that data presented by Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, at the American College of Cardiology's 69th Annual Scientific Session Together With World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.20/WCC), demonstrated that on-treatment serum EPA levels from VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl), administered at 4 g/day, strongly correlated with reductions in cardiovascular events in the REDUCE-IT® study.

As part of a prespecified analysis, serum EPA, DHA (docosahexaenoic acid,) and other biomarkers were measured at baseline and across several visits. Following administration of VASCEPA, a pure, stable, prescription EPA therapy, serum EPA levels showed an approximately 400% increase across the study from baseline (26.1 μg/mL) versus placebo, including to year 1 (144 μg/mL; p=1x10-30). DHA levels were measured and showed a decrease of 2.9% (p=0.002).

On-treatment EPA levels in the VASCEPA group were associated strongly with reduced cardiovascular events, including benefits observed in the primary and key secondary endpoints, each component of these endpoints such as cardiovascular death, as well as benefit in heart failure and total mortality with high on-treatment EPA levels.

These analyses also suggest that achieved EPA with 4g/day of VASCEPA is a marker for the majority of the relative risk reduction observed in REDUCE-IT. The EPA levels achieved in REDUCE-IT were well above levels that can be achieved with diet or with dietary supplements.

Biomarker analyses suggest substantially less contribution of changes in measured lipid, lipoprotein, and inflammatory biomarkers to the cardiovascular benefit observed in REDUCE-IT.

"Following the approval of icosapent ethyl as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy for a broad range of patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, a common question from physicians has been, what is the mechanism behind the large reductions in cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes seen in REDUCE-IT?" commented Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., lead investigator of the REDUCE-IT trial. "Now we see that the benefits appear to be driven primarily by on-treatment EPA levels with icosapent ethyl, whereas changes in triglycerides levels and other cardiovascular risk markers, including LDL, HDL, apoB and CRP, appear to be responsible for a significantly lesser proportion of the overall observed benefits."

Importantly, REDUCE-IT administered an ethyl ester form of EPA. Until the complexities of different chemical forms of EPA are better understood, the benefits of icosapent ethyl in REDUCE-IT cannot be assumed to apply to EPA levels achieved by other chemical compositions.

"This analysis was conducted to better understand the impact of serum EPA levels as delivered through pure, stable, prescription VASCEPA and provides additional insight into the unprecedented results seen in REDUCE-IT," said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Amarin's senior vice president and chief medical officer. "These findings further enhance our understanding that results achieved with VASCEPA in the REDUCE-IT study cannot be extrapolated to other agents that continue to be routinely used to reduce cardiovascular risk, despite not having outcomes data nor being FDA approved for this use. Such agents include fibrates, niacin, DHA-containing omega-3 prescription products, or ‘fish oil dietary supplements.'"

Slides from the presentation are available at virtual.acc.org.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics to cost-effectively improve cardiovascular health. Amarin's lead product, VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl), is available by prescription in the United States, Canada, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. Amarin, together with its commercial partners in select geographies, is pursuing additional regulatory approvals for VASCEPA in China, the European Union and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com .

About Cardiovascular Risk

The number of deaths in the United States attributed to cardiovascular disease continues to rise.1,2 There are 605,000 new and 200,000 recurrent heart attacks per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds), in the United States. Stroke rates are similar, accounting for 1 of every 19 U.S. deaths (approximately 1 every 40 seconds).3

Controlling bad cholesterol, also known as LDL-C, is one way to reduce a patient's risk for cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke or death. However, even with the achievement of target LDL-C levels, millions of patients still have significant and persistent risk of cardiovascular events, especially those patients with elevated triglycerides. Statin therapy has been shown to control LDL-C, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular events by 25-35% – but that still leaves a 65-75% risk remaining.4 People with elevated triglycerides have 35% more cardiovascular events compared to people with normal (in range) triglycerides taking statins.5,6,7

About REDUCE-IT®

REDUCE-IT is a global cardiovascular outcomes study, which was designed to prospectively evaluate the effect of Vascepa in adult patients with LDL-C controlled to between 41-100 mg/dL (median baseline 75 mg/dL) by statin therapy and various cardiovascular risk factors including persistent elevated triglycerides between 135-499 mg/dL (median baseline 216 mg/dL) and either established cardiovascular disease (secondary prevention cohort) or diabetes mellitus and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor (primary prevention cohort).

REDUCE-IT, conducted over seven years and completed in 2018, followed 8,179 patients at over 400 clinical sites in 11 countries with the largest number of sites located within the United States. REDUCE-IT was conducted based on a special protocol assessment agreement with FDA. The design of the REDUCE-IT study was published in March 2017 in Clinical Cardiology8 and can be found in the R&D section on the company's website at www.amarincorp.com. The primary results of REDUCE-IT were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in November 2018.9

About VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) capsules are the first-and-only prescription treatment approved by the FDA comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl (IPE), a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug's initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed over eight million times and is covered by most major medical insurance plans. The new, cardiovascular risk indication for VASCEPA was approved by the FDA in December 2019.

Indications and Limitation of Use

VASCEPA is indicated:

As an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adult patients with elevated triglyceride (TG) levels (≥ 150 mg/dL) and

established cardiovascular disease or diabetes mellitus and two or more additional risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

As an adjunct to diet to reduce TG levels in adult patients with severe (≥ 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

The effect of VASCEPA on the risk for pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined.

Important Safety Information

VASCEPA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylactic reaction) to VASCEPA or any of its components.

VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (3% vs 2%) of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter requiring hospitalization in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of atrial fibrillation was greater in patients with a previous history of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter.

It is not known whether patients with allergies to fish and/or shellfish are at an increased risk of an allergic reaction to VASCEPA. Patients with such allergies should discontinue VASCEPA if any reactions occur.

VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (12% vs 10%) of bleeding in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of bleeding was greater in patients receiving concomitant antithrombotic medications, such as aspirin, clopidogrel or warfarin.

Common adverse reactions in the cardiovascular outcomes trial (incidence ≥3% and ≥1% more frequent than placebo): musculoskeletal pain (4% vs 3%), peripheral edema (7% vs 5%), constipation (5% vs 4%), gout (4% vs 3%), and atrial fibrillation (5% vs 4%).

Common adverse reactions in the hypertriglyceridemia trials (incidence > 1% more frequent than placebo): arthralgia (2% vs 1%) and oropharyngeal pain (1% vs 0.3%).

1% more frequent than placebo): arthralgia (2% vs 1%) and oropharyngeal pain (1% vs 0.3%). Adverse events may be reported by calling 1-855-VASCEPA or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Patients receiving VASCEPA and concomitant anticoagulants and/or anti-platelet agents should be monitored for bleeding.

Key clinical effects of VASCEPA on major adverse cardiovascular events are included in the Clinical Studies section of the prescribing information for VASCEPA, as set forth below:

Effect of VASCEPA on Time to First Occurrence of Cardiovascular Events in Patients with Elevated Triglyceride levels and Other Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease in REDUCE-IT

VASCEPA Placebo VASCEPA

vs Placebo N = 4089



n (%) Incidence Rate

(per 100 patient years) N = 4090



n (%) Incidence Rate

(per 100 patient years) Hazard Ratio

(95% CI) Primary composite endpoint Cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization, hospitalization for unstable angina (5-point MACE) 705



(17.2) 4.3 901



(22.0) 5.7 0.75



(0.68, 0.83) Key secondary composite endpoint Cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke (3-point MACE) 459



(11.2) 2.7 606



(14.8) 3.7 0.74



(0.65, 0.83) Other secondary endpoints Fatal or non-fatal myocardial infarction 250



(6.1) 1.5 355



(8.7) 2.1 0.69



(0.58, 0.81) Emergent or urgent coronary revascularization 216



(5.3) 1.3 321



(7.8) 1.9 0.65



(0.55, 0.78) Cardiovascular death [1] 174



(4.3) 1.0 213



(5.2) 1.2 0.80



(0.66, 0.98) Hospitalization for unstable angina [2] 108



(2.6) 0.6 157



(3.8) 0.9 0.68



(0.53, 0.87) Fatal or non-fatal stroke 98



(2.4) 0.6 134



(3.3) 0.8 0.72



(0.55, 0.93) [1] Includes adjudicated cardiovascular deaths and deaths of undetermined causality.



[2] Determined to be caused by myocardial ischemia by invasive/non-invasive testing and requiring emergent hospitalization.

FULL VASCEPA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.VASCEPA.COM .

