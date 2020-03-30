Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces Changes to Accounting Leadership Team

EDINBURG, Va., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel" or "Company") (NASDAQ:SHEN) announces the following management changes to its accounting department leadership to further strengthen its technical accounting and internal control over financial reporting capabilities.



Gina Volk has joined Shentel as Director of Internal Controls. Mrs. Volk is a certified public accountant and has 15 years of experience most recently as Senior Director, SOX and Internal Control with NII Holdings, Inc.

Peter Madara has joined the Company as Director of Technical Accounting. Mr. Madara has over 20 years of experience including 12 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers and most recently as Senior Director of Technical Accounting for NII Holdings, Inc.

Kevin Weyant has joined Shentel as an Accounting Manager after seven years with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the McLean, Virginia office in progressively advancing positions including most recently as Audit Manager. Mr. Weyant is a certified public accountant.

Matthew Harbaugh has joined the Company as an Accounting Manager. Mr. Harbaugh has nine years of professional experience including almost four years with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania office and most recently as Manager with The Siegfried Group LLP. Mr. Harbaugh is a certified public accountant and served in the United States Navy for three years.

"We are very pleased to add these seasoned professionals to our accounting management team," said Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer. "They will both help us manage our diversified telecommunication businesses and further enhance our ability to successfully execute our multiple year material weakness remediation plan that we expect to complete by the end of 2021."

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ("PCS") Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com .

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to execute our multiple year material weakness remediation plan by the end of 2021, that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations, is available in the Company's filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other factors, including public health crises, such as pandemics and outbreaks of a contagious disease like the novel coronavirus, either nationally or in the local markets in which we operate.

CONTACTS:

Jim Volk

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

540-984-5168

jim.volk@emp.shentel.com

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com

Source: Shenandoah Telecommunications Company