Generex Participating on Expert Panel for Fierce Pharma & Fierce Healthcare Corona Virus Virtual Series

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.generex.com ) (OTCQB:GNBT) ( http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote ) announced that today Dr. Eric von Hofe, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO), a Generex subsidiary, will be a speaker on the Fierce Pharma & Fierce Healthcare Corona Virus Virtual Series expert panel to discuss "The Race to Develop a SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine". The "Fierce" companies have assembled a series of experts to discuss industry's role in preparing for a pandemic and what steps can be taken to mitigate risk while dealing with the outbreak. Coverage areas include vaccine development, supply chain disruptions, diagnostic advances, payer's role in containment, physician/provider preparedness, and technology's role in preventing and treating outbreaks. The series will be conducted from Monday March 30 to April 1, 2020 with sessions at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM. The panel is scheduled for today, Monday March 30, 2020 at 3 PM. To register for the event, go to:



https://pages.questexnetwork.com/CoronavirusSeriesEvent-Registration-March2020.html

Dr. von Hofe will be presenting an update on Generex' efforts to use the Ii-Key technology to generate a vaccine to protect against COVID-19.

"We have significant experience with a technology platform uniquely suited for COVID-19 and other potentially pandemic viruses," said Dr. von Hofe. "The current pandemic makes it clear that novel strategies for vaccine development are urgently needed. Our synthetic peptide vaccine platform is rapid, scalable and ensures activation of both the cellular portion of the immune system to produce immunological memory as well as the humoral portion to generate neutralizing antibodies."

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (formerly Antigen Express), a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines based on the CD4+ T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) is being spun out of Generex as a separate, independent public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck's Keytruda®) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com