Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Availability of AGM Materials

Globe Newswire  
March 30, 2020 2:00am   Comments
ST HELIER, Jersey, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the "Company") (NYSE:CMCL, AIM: CMCL, TSX:CAL) announces that documents comprising a notice of annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") and a management information circular – solicitation of proxies together with a proxy form are now available at: 

https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/#shareholder-meeting-documents

The AGM will be held at Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Rue de l'Etau, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3WF, Channel Islands on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 commencing at 9:00 a.m. (UK time).

Shareholders are encouraged, given the current COVID-19 pandemic, to vote online or by proxy in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form which they will receive from the Company's registrar.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc  
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason
 Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
   
WH Ireland  
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
 Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
   
Blytheweigh  
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray 
 Tel: +44 207 138 3204

