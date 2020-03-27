Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Announces Change in Location and Added Virtual Format for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BRYN MAWR, Pa., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the emerging and continuing health and safety considerations from the coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19"), the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (NASDAQ:BMTC), announces a change in location and an additional virtual attendance option for the Corporation's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2020 Annual Meeting"), which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The 2020 Annual Meeting location has been changed to the Corporation's headquarters at 801 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania 19010 ("Corporate Headquarters"). In addition, the Corporation is providing a virtual format for meeting attendance for those not able or otherwise permitted to attend the meeting in person.

The Corporation urges its shareholders of record to utilize the 2020 Annual Meeting proxy voting system available for record holders at www.envisionreports.com/BMTC, and its shareholders who hold in "street name" to follow the 2020 Annual Meeting voting instructions provided by their broker or custodian. Please note that the previously distributed Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, and Proxy Card may still be used to vote shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Shareholders at the close of business on the record date, February 28, 2020, are entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Shareholders can access the virtual format of the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/269411530 with the password BMTC2020 by entering their 15-digit voting control number ("control number"). Shareholders who hold shares in "record" form can find their control number on their Proxy Card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Shareholders who hold BMTC shares in "street name" through a broker or custodian must register in advance with the Corporation's transfer agent, Computershare, in order to obtain a control number and access the virtual format of the meeting. To register, such shareholders must submit to Computershare their name, email address and proof of proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting their BMTC holdings, and must also include "BMTC Legal Proxy" in the subject or address line of the registration request. Registration requests should be sent to Computershare via email at legalproxy@computershare.com, or via U.S. mail at Computershare, BMTC Legal Proxy, P.O. Box 43001, Providence, RI 02940-3001. Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 13, 2020. Shareholders will receive a confirmation of their registration by email from Computershare with a control number to be used to access the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/269411530 with the password BMTC2020. Any questions regarding the virtual format of the meeting, or how to access it, should be directed to Computershare at (877) 238-6956.

For shareholders who intend to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person and are legally permitted to do so, the Corporation respectfully requests that they contact the Corporate Secretary's Office at (610) 526-2303 or (484) 270-3029 no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 13, 2020, so that the Corporation can be appropriately prepared. The Corporation further requests that individuals (1) who have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 within two weeks prior to the 2020 Annual Meeting, or (2) who are experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or cold- or flu-like symptoms, refrain from attending the meeting in person and instead utilize the virtual format as described above. Note that, for health and safety reasons, no food or drinks will be served at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

As the Corporation and the Board continue to monitor and assess efforts to limit the impact of COVID-19, all future updates pertaining to the Corporation's COVID-19 response in relation to the 2020 Annual Meeting will be found in subsequent press releases and our filings with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

About Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC), is the holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMT") which was founded in 1889, and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $5.3 billion in corporate assets and $16.5 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 12/31/2019). Today, the company operates 43 banking locations, 7 wealth management offices and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation's underlying assumptions. The words "may," "would," "should," "could," "will," "likely," "possibly," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "estimate," "target," "potentially," "promising," "probably," "outlook," "predict," "contemplate," "continue," "plan," "forecast," "project," "are optimistic," "are looking," "are looking forward" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation's actual future results or performance may be materially different.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. Such factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; the impact of, or uncertainties related to, COVID-19; and other factors as described in our securities filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on Corporation management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:



Frank Leto

President and CEO

610.581.4730



Tina McDonald

Senior Vice President, Marketing

610.581.4875