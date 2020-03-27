Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Over 95% planned enrollment completed in Phase 3 oGVHD study; topline results anticipated by end of 2020



Conference Call and Webcast Today at 8:30 a.m. ET

MALVERN, Pa., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN), a clinical-stage company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing transformative therapies to treat rare and underserved ophthalmic diseases, today reported full year 2019 financial results along with a general business update.

"We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made in enrolling patients in our Phase 3 clinical trial for OCU300, an orphan drug candidate for ocular graft versus host disease (oGVHD). Based on current enrollment, we anticipate topline results by the end of the year," commented Shankar Musunuri, PhD, MBA, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Ocugen. "The publication of preclinical data on OCU400 in Nature Gene Therapy earlier this month is a key achievement for this program. We continue to advance IND-enabling studies toward bringing this potential breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform to patients in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for OCU400 in 2021. Similar to the situation with virtually all other biopharmaceutical companies, we are also assessing the potential impact of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related events on our programs and plans. We are grateful to healthcare professionals and others who are working hard to address and mitigate the challenges presented by the virus."

Business Highlights:

OCU300 (oGVHD) – In December 2019, Ocugen announced 50% enrollment in its Phase 3 trial, and as of March 20, 2020, Ocugen has completed over 95% of the planned enrollment. Ocugen is anticipating topline results by the end of the year.





– In December 2019, Ocugen announced 50% enrollment in its Phase 3 trial, and as of March 20, 2020, Ocugen has completed over 95% of the planned enrollment. Ocugen is anticipating topline results by the end of the year. OCU400 (AAV-NR2E3) – On March 3, 2020, Nature Gene Therapy published preclinical data related to OCU400, supporting the use of nuclear hormone receptor gene NR2E3 as a genetic modifier and therapeutic agent to treat multiple retinal degenerative diseases and potentially serve as a broad-spectrum therapy for retinitis pigmentosa.





– On March 3, 2020, Nature Gene Therapy published preclinical data related to OCU400, supporting the use of nuclear hormone receptor gene NR2E3 as a genetic modifier and therapeutic agent to treat multiple retinal degenerative diseases and potentially serve as a broad-spectrum therapy for retinitis pigmentosa. EB-5 Loan Agreement – On March 26, 2020, Ocugen drew down an additional $0.5 million under its loan agreement with EB5 Life Sciences, L.P.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results:

Ocugen's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $7.6 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $1.8 million as of December 31, 2018.





Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $8.1 million compared to $10.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $6.1 million compared to $5.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Ocugen reported a net loss of $20.2 million, or $1.46 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $18.2 million, or $3.67 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.





The Company had 52,625,228 shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2019.

(tables to follow)



OCUGEN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,444,052 $ 1,628,136 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,322,167 313,499 Asset held for sale 7,000,000 — Total current assets 15,766,219 1,941,635 Property and equipment, net 222,464 245,788 Restricted cash 151,016 150,477 Other assets 667,747 116,333 Total assets $ 16,807,446 $ 2,454,233 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,895,613 $ 3,277,525 Accrued expenses 2,270,045 1,402,750 Short-term debt, net — 7,483,847 Derivative liabilities — 1,741,222 Operating lease obligation 172,310 — Other current liabilities 205,991 204,242 Total current liabilities 4,543,959 14,109,586 Non-current liabilities Operating lease obligation, less current portion 163,198 — Long term debt, net 1,072,123 1,016,727 Other non-current liabilities 9,755 37,459 Total liabilities 5,789,035 15,163,772 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock 527,467 49,606 Treasury stock (47,864 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive income — 451 Additional paid-in capital 62,018,632 18,477,598 Accumulated deficit (51,479,824 ) (31,237,194 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 11,018,411 (12,709,539 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 16,807,446 $ 2,454,233





OCUGEN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 8,085,522 $ 10,321,397 General and administrative 6,077,097 5,819,111 Total operating expenses 14,162,619 16,140,508 Loss from operations (14,162,619 ) (16,140,508 ) Other income (expense) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (3,187,380 ) 1,664,689 Loss on debt conversion (341,136 ) — Interest income 1,214 19,213 Interest expense (1,767,836 ) (3,750,630 ) Other income (expense) (784,873 ) (12,428 ) Total other income (expense) (6,080,011 ) (2,079,156 ) Net loss $ (20,242,630 ) $ (18,219,664 ) Net loss per share of common stock—basic and diluted $ (1.46 ) $ (3.67 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 13,893,819 4,960,552





