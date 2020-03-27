Coronavirus and Lung Cancer: Crucial Coronavirus (Covid-19) information on Hope With Answers: Living With Lung Cancer podcasts

Los Angeles, CA, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covid-19 caused by the Coronavirus poses a significant risk to people living with lung cancer and people who are immunocompromised. Lung Cancer Foundation of America is stepping in to help with podcasts featuring the latest research and information from lung cancer experts and patients telling their stories during the pandemic.

LCFA is producing the podcasts during the Covid-19 pandemic to gather and disseminate the most accurate and up-to-date information. Subscribe to the LCFA Hope With Answers: Living With Lung Cancer podcast to receive the most updated information automatically.

The first Covid-19 podcast features Dr. Karen Reckamp, the director of Medical Oncology at Cedars-Sinai. The second Covid-19 podcast features Dr. Ross Camidge, a thoracic oncologist at the University of Colorado Cancer Center. Each podcast also features conversations with people living with lung cancer sharing their day-to-day experiences and best advice on everything from stocking up on groceries and getting some exercise, to sharing small quarters with family members during Covid-19.

"It's incredibly important that lung cancer patients have access to the very latest information about Covid-19 right now," said LCFA Co-founder and President Kim Norris. "It's also a chance for lung cancer patients to connect with each other and share some of their creative and ingenious ideas for taking care of business when it's particularly dangerous for them to leave home."

The Hope With Answers: Living With Lung Cancer podcast series usually features stories of people living with lung cancer and the incredible advances in lung cancer research that make it possible. The Hope With Answers: Living With Lung Cancer podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts or through the Lung Cancer Foundation of America website.

Attachments

Diane Mulligan | PR Contact Lung Cancer Foundation of America 720.273.0927 dmulligan@mandccommunications.com